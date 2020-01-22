Actress Jenna Ortega (Netflix's "You") Kicks Off DoSomething.org and Aéropostale's 2020 "Teens for Jeans" Campaign, Which Has Donated 5 Million Pairs of Jeans to Young People in Homeless Shelters Since 2008

That's why DoSomething.org, the largest organization for young people and social change, and Aéropostale , the specialty retailer of casual fashion apparel and accessories, have teamed up for the ninth time on their marquee "Teens for Jeans" campaign , which, since 2008, has activated young people to donate over 5 million pairs of jeans to local shelters serving young people, with support from celebrities like Demi Lovato, Chloe Grace Moretz, Kristen Bell, and more.

"'Teens for Jeans' is the campaign young people request from us the most, and we're so proud and excited to bring it back in a massive way with Aéropostale this year," says Carrie Bloxson, Chief Marketing Officer of DoSomething.org. "In our conversations with leaders at homeless shelters, we've learned that jeans are one of the most requested items from young people experiencing homelessness. Students around the country are extremely excited to activate their schools and communities to run denim drives for local young people in need, and that energy is going to drive enormous and lasting impact. 'Teens for Jeans' is the country's largest youth-led denim drive."

Young people can visit DoSomething.org/Teens or text TEENS to 38383 to sign up for the campaign. They are guided on how to hold jean drives at their schools and in their communities, and when to drop off their jean donations at their local Aéropostale store. Those who complete the campaign by February 29 will be automatically entered to win a $2,500 scholarship from DoSomething. In addition, Aéropostale will be rewarding a $10,000 grant to the school that collects the most jeans, and a $5,000 grant to the runner-up school.

To help amplify the campaign and encourage young people to get involved and support this important cause, actor Jenna Ortega, best known for her roles in Netflix's You, Jane the Virgin, and Stuck in the Middle, visited SafeHouse of the Desert, a shelter supporting young people near her hometown of Indio, California. In this new 'Teens for Jeans' PSA video , Ortega talked to the shelter's director and two amazing young people to learn about about their experiences and how to get involved.

"Youth homelessness isn't something you can always see. We might not realize it, but for so many of us, our friends and classmates may leave school and go to a shelter, not a home," said Ortega. "Talking to people who are my age, near my hometown, who have overcome homelessness was powerful and inspiring. I'm immensely proud to be a part of 'Teens for Jeans' and help students make a difference for young people in their communities."

Influencers like Noor Aldayeh, Adam Irigoyen, Sky Katz, Sina Jarrahi, and Olivia Sanabia are also activating their fans and followers to join 'Teens for Jeans'.

Aéropostale's brand ethos, Oneness, promotes acceptance, empathy, and respect and aims to unite people through culture awareness and celebration of individuality. It's through this evergreen brand message that Aéropostale has partnered with DoSomething.org to raise awareness for youth homelessness and unite students to take action by collecting jeans.

"Youth homelessness is an important issue and we hope this campaign, as well as the continued work of DoSomething.org, helps to raise awareness and inspire further action in local communities," said Natasha Fishman, EVP of Marketing at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Aéropostale. "We're proud to continue our partnership with DoSomething.org to bring jeans to teens in need across the U.S."

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org is the largest organization exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating 5 million young people (and counting!) to do good in every US area code and in 131 countries. Using our digital platform, members join DoSomething's volunteer and civic action campaigns to make offline impact at scale. Our members have clothed half of America's homeless youth. They've cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts. They've run the world's largest youth-led sports equipment drive. And so much more! Young people have the power and the passion to transform their communities -- we help them get it done. Let's Do This!

About Aéropostale

Aéropostale is a specialty retailer of casual apparel and accessories for guys and girls ages 18-22. Through the brands ethos, Oneness, Aéropostale embraces acceptance, empathy, and respect to promote a sense of unity among its loyal customers and in communities around the world. Aéropostale offers a selection of high-quality denim, fashion and fashion basics at compelling values in an innovative and exciting store environment. With over 1,000 locations worldwide, Aéropostale currently operates over 1,000 stores in key territories around the world, including the United States, Mexico, Latin America, South America and the Middle East.

Aéropostale also offers a comprehensive children's line, P.S. from Aéropostale, which offers apparel and accessories for kids ages 4 to 12 years old. Aéropostale and its supporting brands can be found in shop-in-shops and free-standing locations worldwide. For more information, visit aeropostale.com .

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and more than 5,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG's portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $10 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Barneys New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, 1.STATE®, CeCe®, Chaus®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®. For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com .

