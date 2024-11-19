Actress Maggie Q's Activated You Essential Skin Food Reviews: Over 800 Positive Reviews Across Multiple Platforms

Activated You Essential Skin Food is A Nourishing Collagen Support Complex For

Firmer, Plumper-Looking Skin From Head to Toe

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivatedYou® is excited to announce that Essential Skin Food has received over 800 positive reviews across multiple platforms.

ActivatedYou® Essential Skin Food™ is a collagen-supporting dietary supplement designed to promote firmer, more youthful-looking skin from head to toe. This supplement works by helping to support the skins elastin, a key protein that maintains skin's firmness and elasticity, for smoother, plumper-looking skin.†*

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is a skin-nourishing collagen support complex designed to deliver smooth, tight, and youthful-looking skin regardless of age or season, making it particularly beneficial during winter. This dietary supplement operates internally, promoting healthy collagen production—the essential foundation of your skin.

What is ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food?

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is a revolutionary plant-based collagen support complex designed to help promote smooth, firm, and youthful-looking skin at any age. This dietary supplement works from the inside out to support healthy collagen production, which is vital for maintaining skin's elasticity and overall appearance. Formulated with six skin-nourishing, plant-based compounds, Essential Skin Food aids in promoting healthy cell turnover, combats the breakdown of elastin that leads to sagging skin, and fights off skin-damaging free radicals.†*

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Reviews

"I highly recommend this supplement. I've noticed an improvement with both my skin and hair. My complexion is brighter and my skin more smooth. [...]"* - Shawn ( October 6, 2024 )

) "I have been using the Essential skin food for almost 2 months and have been so pleased with the results. My nails were badly damaged after doing too many salon manicures, they were so damaged [...]after 2 months my nails are actually long, strong and pink! my skin has also improved, I am seeing tightness and density on my legs, very happy. To see such improvements so early on reinforces my thoughts that I have found a high-quality product! I am using more patience with the skin improvement because I believe the skin is a much larger organ so it will take a bit longer to get to the same level of improvement that I have achieved with my nails. Thank you for a great product."* - Sharon ( July 26, 2024 )

) "I have been using it for about 2 months, I had not seen my family in a while and they thought I had my eyes done! I have seen a lot of improvement in my crows feet and the sagging skin of my eyelids. It is remarkable, my confidence is better and I don't feel like I am looking at an old woman in the mirror anymore. I am 46 years old and so happy I tried this."* - Michelle ( June 3, 2024 )

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Key Ingredients

Dermaval™: A natural collagen-boosting ingredient rich in phytonutrients, including pomegranate extract, camu camu, coffeeberry, and quercetin. Dermaval helps address elastin breakdown, supporting improved skin elasticity and firmness for a more youthful appearance.†*

Cosmythic™: An elixir infused with skin-loving polyphenols that supports collagen production, helping you achieve a more youthful, radiant complexion.†*

Vitamin C: A powerful natural antioxidant that helps brighten and enhance your complexion. It protects your skin from harmful free radicals, contributing to a healthier, more radiant appearance.†*

Amino Acid Complex: A blend of essential amino acids, including Lysine and L-Proline, that serve as crucial building blocks for collagen. This complex works synergistically to help improve skin tightness and enhance plumpness over time.†*

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food Key Features

Manufactured in the U.S.A. with domestic and imported components.

with domestic and imported components. Plant-based formula

Easy-to-swallow soft gel pill

ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food FAQs

Q: Where can I purchase ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food?

A: ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food can be purchased on the ActivatedYou website for $69.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Q: How do I use ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food?

A: Simply take 1 capsule daily with a full glass of water, preferably with food. ActivatedYou doesn't recommend combining their products with hot liquids such as coffee or tea as the heat can reduce the effectiveness of the product.

Q: Who should use ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food?

A: ActivatedYou Essential Skin Food is an excellent choice for anyone looking to enhance the overall appearance and texture of their skin. As we age, our natural collagen production begins to decline, leading to the appearance of sagging skin, wrinkles, and a dull complexion. If you've noticed any of these signs of aging, this formula can help support your body's collagen production, supporting a more youthful and vibrant appearance.†*

Are ActivatedYou Supplements Worth it?

ActivatedYou, founded by health advocate and actress Maggie Q, is transforming human wellness with a premium line of supplements designed to support whole-body health. With a focus on gut health, energy, and overall well-being, ActivatedYou blends the latest scientific research with natural and science-backed ingredients to create effective, high-quality supplements. Their product range includes probiotics, digestive enzymes, and collagen-boosting formulas, all crafted to promote digestive balance, energy, skin health, and more. Free from artificial additives, fillers, and harmful chemicals, every ActivatedYou product is designed to help people live healthier, more vibrant lives. With Maggie Q's commitment to wellness and the brand's focus on quality and effectiveness, ActivatedYou supplements are a smart choice for anyone looking to help enhance their health.

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, ActivatedYou founder, and actor — best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou . Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic , AdrenaLife , Morning Complete and Active Enzyme . To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on Twitter, and ActivatedYou on YouTube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

