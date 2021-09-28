Actress Marcia Cross Hosts Virtual Town Hall with U.S. Representatives Kathy Castor (FL) and Dr. Kim Schrier (WA) on the "PREVENT HPV Cancers Act"

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit organization, HPV Cancers Alliance, will host a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 3pm EST in an effort to educate the American public about the "PREVENT HPV Cancers Act" currently progressing through the United States Congress.



Bill H.R.1550, Promoting Resources to Expand Vaccination, Education and New Treatments for HPV Cancers Act or the "PREVENT HPV Cancers Act", was introduced on International HPV Awareness Day, March 4, 2021. Its creators, Representatives Kathy Castor (FL) and Dr. Kim Schrier (WA), made the prevention of HPV-related cancers among Americans as the ultimate goal of the bill.



A Facebook Live and YouTube live event will be hosted by the co-founders of the HPV Cancers Alliance, actress Marcia Cross and cancer activist Lillian Kreppel, both of whom are survivors of HPV-associated cancers.



"We think it is incredibly important for the public to make time to educate themselves about one of the most common viruses out there, the cancers it causes, and how this Bill proposes to address that." Lillian Kreppel, Executive Director, HPV Cancers Alliance



Representatives Castor and Schrier will provide a background on the legislation moving through Congress and the reasons why they dedicated themselves to this initiative. The virtual event will also feature a panel of medical experts in the fields related to infectious disease and HPV-associated cancers including:

Dr. Anna Giuliano , Founding Director of the Center for Immunization and Infection Research in Cancer, Moffitt Cancer Center

, Founding Director of the Center for Immunization and Infection Research in Cancer, Moffitt Cancer Center Dr. Abraham Aragones , Assistant Professor of Immigrant Health and Cancer Disparities, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

, Assistant Professor of Immigrant Health and Cancer Disparities, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Dr. Marcelo Araujo , Chief Science Officer, American Dental Association

, Chief Science Officer, American Dental Association Dr. Judith Smith , Professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences, UTHealth McGovern Medical School

Panelists will discuss the key issues that the "PREVENT HPV Cancers Act" is intended to address including barriers to HPV vaccination, infection rates, immunity and recurrent HPV, HPV-associated cancers, and the virus's impact on under-served communities in the United States. The panel will also share how members of the voting public can get involved in supporting the bill as it moves through Congress. Viewers will have an opportunity to comment and submit questions via Facebook to the panelists during the live event.



PREVENT HPV Cancers Act Virtual Town Hall

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 3pm EST

Facebook Live: @hpvallianceorg

YouTube: www.youtube.com/YT

Optional Registration: https://hpvalliance.org/events/



