Actress, Model and Brand Ambassador Cynthia Bailey Partners with Seagram's Escapes to Develop and Launch Berry Mimosa in a Bottle

News provided by

Seagram’s Escapes

04 Oct, 2023

New Flavor Follows Success of Bailey's Signature Seagram's Escapes Flavor Creation Peach Bellini

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagram's Escapes has once again partnered with its go-to celebrity ambassador Cynthia Bailey to co-create its new Berry Mimosa flavor. This delicious, flavored malt beverage offers a convenient grab and go 'mimosa-style' option for any occasion. 

"Berry Mimosa is a modern, cocktail-inspired flavor that offers a refreshingly sweet taste Seagram's Escapes fans expect from the brand," said Jaime Polisoto, Seagram's Escapes Brand Director. "We're excited to have a second flavor collaboration with Cynthia and we're traveling with her across the U.S. to host tastings, meet and greet events and brunches as we roll out it out." 

In 2018, Bailey first partnered with the brand to launch one of its best-selling flavors: Peach Bellini. Since then, she has continued to work closely with Seagram's Escapes as its brand ambassador.

Polisoto continued, "Our team knew that we wanted to work with Cynthia again to develop an authentic mimosa flavor that would complement any gathering, especially brunch."

"I'm so excited for you to try my new flavor: Seagram's Escapes Berry Mimosa," said Cynthia Bailey, Seagram's Escapes brand ambassador. "It's so delicious. It's sweet but also a little tart and compliments my Peach Bellini flavor. I can't wait for you to try it out!"

Bailey recently introduced Seagram's Escapes Berry Mimosa at the iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas and will continue supporting the launch at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in October along with other anticipated appearances in the coming months.

Seagram's Escapes Berry Mimosa is available now in major markets and can be found in 4-packs of 11.2 oz bottles.

About Cynthia Bailey: Actress and model Cynthia Bailey serves as Seagram's Escapes Brand Ambassador. Berry Mimosa is the second flavor innovation co-created by Bailey. In 2018, Bailey joined forces with the brand to create the top-selling Peach Bellini flavor and now travels across the U.S. as spokesperson for Seagram's Escapes.

Always Drink Responsibly. ©2023 The Seagram Beverage Company www.seagramsescapes.com.

The Seagram Beverage Company is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com.

SOURCE Seagram’s Escapes

