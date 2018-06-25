Actress, Mom and Singer Jana Kramer is Expecting and Again Partnering with Duchesnay USA to Spread the Word about Bonjesta® a Newly Formulated Morning Sickness Treatment

Jana Kramer and Duchesnay USA previously partnered in 2017, following Jana's first pregnancy when she experienced morning sickness and served as an advocate to encourage expectant mothers to speak to their healthcare providers about morning sickness symptoms rather than suffering in silence. Jana is best known for playing Alex Dupré on The WB/CW series One Tree Hill and for her chart topping success on Country radio.

"Some women may not experience morning sickness symptoms or remain quiet about it because they want to keep their pregnancy a secret until they go to their first doctor's appointment. About five weeks into my pregnancy I started feeling nauseous and knew I couldn't keep my 'secret trimester' a secret for much longer. I have a great relationship with my doctor and I spoke to him right away about treatment options because diet and lifestyle changes weren't working for me," said Kramer. "I had taken medication during my prior pregnancies to help me manage my symptoms – but this time I was told about Bonjesta®, a new formulation of the drug combination I took before that is designed to be fast-acting and long-lasting[1], which I found very easy to incorporate into my daily routine because I can take fewer tablets per day."

"We are thrilled to be working with Jana again. As a member of our Duchesnay family it is great to be able to help her manage her morning sickness so she can keep up with her busy professional and family life," stated Dean Hopkins, Duchesnay USA's General Manager. "Our hope is to educate expectant women and their families about morning sickness, and empower and encourage them to speak with their doctors if they are experiencing symptoms."

Morning sickness is extremely common, with up to 85% of pregnant women experiencing it.[2] Symptoms can start as early as 4 to 6 weeks into a pregnancy which is usually prior the first prenatal appointment.[3] Jana is among the approximately 3.4 of the 4 million pregnant women in the U.S. that are affected by morning sickness symptoms each year.[4] Morning sickness is a real medical condition that requires appropriate treatment, since delaying treatment can make symptoms worse.[5]

ABOUT BONJESTA® EXTENDED-RELEASE TABLETS

Bonjesta® is an FDA-approved prescription medicine used to treat nausea and vomiting of pregnancy in women who have not improved with change in diet or other non-medicine treatments.

LIMITATIONS OF USE

It is not known if Bonjesta® is safe and effective in women with severe nausea and vomiting of pregnancy, a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum. Women with this condition may need to be hospitalized.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Bonjesta® is intended for use in pregnant women.

Do not take Bonjesta® if you are allergic to doxylamine succinate, other ethanolamine derivative antihistamines, pyridoxine hydrochloride or any of the ingredients in Bonjesta®. Please refer to the Patient Information leaflet for the complete list of ingredients. You should also not take Bonjesta® in combination with medicines called monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), as these medicines can intensify and prolong the adverse central nervous system (CNS) effects of Bonjesta®. Please ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist if you are not sure if you take an MAOI, including Marplan, Nardil, Emsam, Eldepryl, Zelapar, and Parnate.

Bonjesta® should be used with caution in women who have certain medical conditions, such as asthma, or eye problems called increased intraocular pressure or narrow angle glaucoma, stomach problems called stenosing peptic ulcer or pyloroduodenal obstruction, a bladder problem called urinary bladder-neck obstruction, or who are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.

The absorption and action of Bonjesta® may be impacted when tablets are taken with food. Therefore, you should take Bonjesta® on an empty stomach with a glass of water.

The most common side effect of Bonjesta® is drowsiness. Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other activities that need your full attention unless your healthcare provider says that you may do so.

Do not drink alcohol, or take other CNS depressants such as cough and cold medicines, certain pain medicines, and medicines that help you sleep while you take Bonjesta®. Severe drowsiness can happen or become worse causing falls or accidents.

Bonjesta® may cause an incorrect positive result for urine drug screening tests for methadone, opiates and PCP.

These are not all the possible side effects of Bonjesta®. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

Tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed, so he/she can assess if Bonjesta® is right for you. Bonjesta® can pass into your breast milk and may harm your baby. You should not breastfeed while using Bonjesta®.

It is not known if Bonjesta® is safe and effective in children under 18 years of age.

Bonjesta® is an extended-release formulation, so signs of overdose may not appear right away. If you take too much Bonjesta® (overdose), you may have the following symptoms: restlessness, dry mouth, the pupils of your eyes become larger (dilated), sleepiness, dizziness, confusion, fast heart rate, seizures, muscle pain or weakness, urination changes and build-up of fluid in the body. If you have these symptoms and they are severe, they may lead to death. Stop taking Bonjesta®, call your healthcare provider or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away. If you take too much Bonjesta®, call your poison control center at 1-800-222-1222

Keep Bonjesta® and all medicines out of the reach of children. Carefully read the storage instruction as detailed in the Bonjesta Patient Information leaflet.

Duchesnay USA encourages you to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088

Please consult full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

About Nausea and Vomiting of Pregnancy (NVP)

Nausea and vomiting of pregnancy (NVP), or "morning sickness", affects up to 85 percent of pregnant women.2 NVP can present differently for each woman. Symptoms may include nausea, gagging, retching, dry heaving, vomiting, and odor and/or food aversion.[6] For most pregnant women, symptoms generally cease at approximately 16 to 20 weeks.[7] However, about 10% of women can experience symptoms throughout their pregnancy.3

About Duchesnay

Duchesnay USA is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health. The company focuses on filling the void in terms of scientific research and education and on developing pharmacological solutions that are safe and effective for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Duchesnay USA also commercializes a broad portfolio of products to offer safe and effective therapeutic options that meet the health and quality of life needs of women and their family members at various stages of their lives. For more information, visit www.duchesnayusa.com.

