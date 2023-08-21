Actress Phoebe Tonkin Revealed as the Official Face of Anthropologie's Fall Campaign

News provided by

Anthropologie

21 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Branded as Falling for Anthro, The Global Campaign Will be Amplified in Robust 360 Marketing Strategy

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthropologie, the American lifestyle and fashion retailer, launched its Fall 2023 campaign today, Falling for Anthro, starring actress, Phoebe Tonkin. Throughout the season, the brand will be utilizing campaign assets featuring Tonkin in outsized marketing activations across social media, out-of-home advertising, Digital TV, and in-store events.

Continue Reading
Phoebe Tonkin for Anthropologie Fall Campaign
Phoebe Tonkin for Anthropologie Fall Campaign

Anthropologie, most known for its experiential retail format and its elevated merchandising mix of own-brand-designed products and best-in-market partners, inclusive of Reformation, Good American, New Balance, and more, is looking to get its community excited to dress up for Fall. Declaring this is "a fashion-forward shift in perspective" and "an unforgettable season of style" across site content and social media, the brand is looking to inspire the next generation of customers.

"At Anthropologie, we are steadfast in our mission to inspire, excite, and connect with our customers," said Elizabeth Preis, Chief Marketing Officer of Anthropologie. "In preparation for the Fall season, we have been laser-focused on building brand love and loyalty. We are welcoming more customers than ever before, and now that they're here, we want them to fall in love with all things Anthro. Falling for Anthro truly harnesses the magic of the brand and highlights how our approach to creativity is not limited to just our products but permeates across our entire company and culture. Through Falling for Anthro we hope to build connectivity with our incredibly loyal community, while also reaching a new, eager, and excited audience. Phoebe perfectly embodies this excitement and exudes a bold, boundless, confidence that we hope our entire community takes into Fall."

With the launch of Falling for Anthro, Anthropologie will be running its largest Fall TV campaign to date, highlighting an exclusive video with Tonkin, which will be featured across CTV and YouTube TV. In addition, they will amplify campaign assets in robust out-of-home advertising inclusive of digital billboards in Times Square, on Sunset Boulevard and Cory Avenue in LA, wild postings across New York and California, and Taxi Cabs in the UK.

"Working with Anthropologie on this campaign was a true delight," stated actress Phoebe Tonkin. "I have been familiar with the brand for years but was completely blown away by their team. They have a passion to serve their customers with the best fashion and the most inspiring creative. The brand has such a clear identity and strong point-of-view, and it was truly thrilling to help them bring their Fall campaign to life."

The Fall collection, shot on Phoebe, showcases Anthropologie's intention to inspire and evolve alongside their customers. It's a showcase of their fresh, elevated approach to styling, while demonstrating the versatility of their pieces and ways to incorporate them into your everyday wardrobe.

"This Fall we are thrilled to introduce our customers to what we believe is our best assortment to date," said Anu Narayanan, President of Anthropologie Women's, Weddings, and Beauty. "We place tremendous value on listening to our customers and being attuned to how their shopping habits are continually evolving. What we have learned from them is that they are ready to embrace newness. They are eager to pair trendier, more daring pieces, like the evolving sheer and shine fashions, with our best-selling customer favorites. What works best for us, and what we focused on for the Fall collection, is offering our community quality products in a wide range of price points, and amplifying trends for their different tastes and aesthetics."

Anthropologie will begin their global marketing for Falling for Anthro today and will be amplifying the assets from the campaign with Tonkin throughout the season.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal, beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

Media Contact
Kate Haldy
Public Relations Director
[email protected] 

SOURCE Anthropologie

Also from this source

Anthropologie Announces Collaboration with Renowned American Designer, Erin Fetherston

Anthropologie Announces Collaboration with Danish Designer Pernille Rosenkilde

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.