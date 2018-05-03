Actress Sarah Buxton's Tutublue Sun-Safe Activewear Announces New Men's Line

"I developed Tutublue as an alternative to sunscreen to help people stay safe in the sun," said Tutublue founder Buxton, herself a melanoma survivor. "I love to swim, surf, and paddle board and have kept my skin healthy and cancer free for years."

Buxton started Tutublue in 2015 after undergoing skin cancer treatment. She came up with the concept of a protective bodysuit for herself because she felt sunscreens did not provide adequate protection as people usually don't apply enough or rarely reapply. The suits offered her and her customers a way to enjoy activities in the sun while providing protection from its damaging effects. Buxton was featured in a 2016 episode of the ABC series "Shark Tank" and other top media outlets.

The Tutublue line was also conceived as an environmentally-conscious product that helps reduce harmful chemicals from sunscreens from affecting eco-systems in the Earth's oceans and other bodies of water.

"I have always been close to the ocean and feel healthy and happy in the water," said Buxton. "The reef is suffering from chemicals in sunscreen so Tutublue is a healthy option for people, as well as the ocean."

The Tutublue designs are strong, lightweight, breathable, comfortable, quick-drying and provide the ultimate protection from the sun. The cut and construction support athletic activity while also creating a nice silhouette for all shapes and sizes. The collection offers long and short suits, zip up and pullover rash guards and swim leggings. The Tutublue products block out 97% of the sun's harmful rays.

Tutublue is currently growing its business and will expand into international markets this year. The products will soon be available at resorts and spa's as well as island destinations.

