ACTS Has Earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ACTS (https://www.actsolution.net/ ) announced it has earned the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in migrating Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Azure.

Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their migration practices, are able to earn the Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Azure advanced specialization.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, and with the recent end-of-support for Windows Server 2008 R2 and SQL Server 2008 R2, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to assess, plan, and migrate their existing workloads to the cloud.

"As an award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, ACTS is extremely proud to be a Microsoft US Azure Partner," said Mark Moore Cloud Infrastructure Practice Manager at ACTS. "This advanced specialization sets us apart with our customers and demonstrates our expertise migrating and deploying Azure workloads, applying DevOps practices, and managing application services within the Azure Cloud Adoption Framework."

Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. added, "The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads over to Azure. ACTS clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud."

About ACTS

ACTS ( www.actsolution.net ), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner. ACTS has been creating customized business solutions for nearly two decades. We specialize in cloud transformation and adaptation, covering the entire cloud journey from end to end. We have solutions that range from migration, optimization, IP development to managed services. We Make the Possible Reality. Every Day.

