ACTS LAW Addresses Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin Controversy

DUBLIN, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTS LAW's Doug Rochen currently represents more than 1,000 men and women who have been subjected to sexual abuse, sexual assault and sexual harassment while incarcerated in jails and prisons throughout California.

Recently, the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin is facing closure over allegations of similar types of behavior, with matters so bad it was known as a "rape club" by inmates and workers.

"The racial and class inequity that leads to women being imprisoned has never been addressed in our state," Mr. Rochen said. "In the FCI Dublin institution, inmates were subjected to all manner of horrific sexual crimes on a daily basis. This is something that should have been stopped and fixed decades ago, and there are likely thousands of women who suffered sexual abuse and assault at FCI Dublin."

With a long history of sex crimes against women, FCI Dublin saw a correctional officer sentenced to 72 months in prison recently for his crimes of sexually abusing five female inmates. He was the supervisor of the call center operated by the federal prison, where these women worked.

"In our prison abuse cases, we've seen women treated worse than animals," Mr. Rochen added. "This disgusting behavior happens at prisons throughout the state, and these women deserve justice for the crimes they've suffered."

California Prison Sex Abuse

Mr. Rochen represents more than 1,000 individuals who were sexually assaulted, abused, and harassed while in California jails. In several lawsuits, the complaints list the horrific treatment female inmates were subjected to, including:

Women subjected to more than 40 instances of rape and/or sexual misconduct from the same guard

Sexual abuse while in and out of jail cells

Forced oral copulation and/or digital penetration

Lewd comments and harassment

Groping

In a separate lawsuit involving male inmates, the complaint alleges systemic failure by the County of Los Angeles to protect vulnerable minors in the juvenile detention system. These alleged acts of sexual deviance and criminal behavior were directed toward minors who were completely under the control of sworn peace officers.

The lawsuits are:

John DL-2 Roe et al. v. County of Los Angeles , Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 23STCV13438

and

, Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 23STCV13438 and Jane Roe et al v. State of California , California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al., Sacramento Superior Court, Case No. 23CV013894.

