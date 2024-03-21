ACTS LAW Announces Santa Clarita Town Hall to Address Homeowner Construction Defect Allegations

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. , March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys at ACTS LAW announced a town hall to take place at the Best Western Valencia to help homeowners in Santa Clarita deal with the serious construction defects identified in their homes.

The town hall details are:

  • Date/Time: March 23rd, 10 AM
  • Location: Best Western Valencia, 27513 Wayne Mills Pl., Santa Clarita, CA. 91355

Many homeowners in the region have already retained ACTS LAW alleging their homes were poorly constructed by a specific home builder.

Terry Bailey, a partner with ACTS LAW, is hosting the town hall to address these allegations which include:

  • Water Intrusion
  • Significant Stucco Cracking
  • Windows and Doors Deficiencies
  • Inadequate Site Drainage and Compliance Issues
  • Improperly Sized Vent Ducting and HVAC Malfunctions

"Homeowners throughout the region have been calling us to discuss their new houses and homes built with defective conditions," Mr. Bailey said. "Our construction experts have inspected numerous homes over the last several months, and we believe we have identified a troubling pattern of construction defects."

To learn more, residents can attend the town hall or contact Mr. Bailey at 833-384-2504.

