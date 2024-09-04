ACTS LAW Files Another Camp Sex Abuse Lawsuit Against LA County

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 290 more names were added to the list of people who allegedly endured all manner of sexual misconduct at the hands of staff and guards at L.A. County's infamous juvenile detention camps.

According to the complaint, the abusers included employees, agents and other employees of the Los Angeles County Deputy Probation Officers. This newest lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, means ACTS LAW now represents just shy of 1,500 people who survived similar conduct.

The initial lawsuit was filed in December of 2022 on behalf of 300 then-minors impacted by this heinous behavior. Now, hundreds more have come forward to tell their stories and be heard.

"It's heartbreaking to listen to people who were taken advantage of under the color of authority," said attorney Doug Rochen of ACTS LAW. "When this started, we had no idea how deep this problem went and now we're seeing men and women come forward in the thousands to tell their stories. LA County was beyond negligent in how they turned a blind eye to the sexual exploitation of children and minors by their own employees, and there needs to be a reckoning."

The case is Jane DR. Roe et al. v. County of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Superior Court, case No. 24STCV22091.

For more information on this lawsuit, contact ACTS LAW at 833-603-2832.

About ACTS LAW

Founded by four premier trial attorneys, ACTS LAW handles high-stakes litigation in the areas of major property damage, including landslides and construction defects, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, insurance bad faith, employment law, business litigation and much more. With more than three-dozen attorneys and 100+ staff members throughout Southern California, the firm's legal team has been recognized by Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, the Daily Journal, Super Lawyers and others as being top trial attorneys.

SOURCE ACTS LAW