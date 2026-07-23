ACTS LAW Investigates West Hollywood Water Main Break and Sinkhole, Offers Legal Help to Property Owners Throughout Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTS LAW announced today that it is investigating several massive water main breaks that flooded streets, apartment buildings, businesses and parking garages. This includes the two major ones in West Hollywood that also opened a large sinkhole near Sunset Boulevard. It also includes water main breaks in Studio City, Hollywood, and Boyle Heights in the month of July alone.

The firm is accepting clients who suffered property damage, vehicle damage, business losses, displacement or other financial harm connected to the flooding.

The incident began early Thursday morning after a 36-inch Los Angeles Department of Water and Power trunk line ruptured near Sunset Boulevard. Water surged through the surrounding neighborhood, flowing down Holloway Drive, Palm Avenue and other nearby streets toward Santa Monica Boulevard.

Reports showed fast-moving water inundating underground parking garages and partially submerging vehicles. The flooding also buckled pavement and caused a large sinkhole to open near Holloway Drive and Palm Avenue. Authorities closed several streets while emergency personnel responded and LADWP crews worked to shut down the line.

According to LADWP officials, the ruptured riveted-steel pipe dates to 1916. City officials said crews must pump water from the affected area and examine the damaged line before determining the cause of the rupture and the extent of necessary repairs.

ACTS LAW attorney Farid Golshani said the visible destruction may represent only part of the incident's total impact.

"Floodwater can cause extensive damage that property owners may not immediately see, including harm to electrical systems, foundations, walls, flooring, elevators and mechanical equipment," Farid Golshani said. "Residents and business owners should carefully document everything, preserve photographs and videos, keep all receipts and avoid accepting a quick insurance payment before they understand the full scope of their losses."

Mr. Golshani focuses his practice on property damage and insurance bad-faith matters. He is also a certified Property Insurance Appraiser and a member of the Insurance Appraisal and Umpire Association.

ACTS LAW's investigation will examine the events that led to the water main failure, the maintenance and inspection history of the century-old pipe, prior reports involving the surrounding water system and the entities that may bear responsibility for the resulting losses.

"This was not a minor leak," Mr. Golshani said. "A major piece of infrastructure failed and sent a destructive volume of water into a densely populated neighborhood. Our investigation will focus on why this happened, whether warning signs existed and how those responsible intend to make affected residents and businesses whole."

Property owners may face complicated claims involving multiple responsible parties, insurance carriers and categories of damage. Potential losses may include structural repairs, damaged personal property, vehicle damage, mold remediation, temporary housing costs, lost rental income, business interruption and other expenses.

Mr. Golshani encouraged affected residents and business owners to photograph all damage before cleanup or repairs begin, when safely possible. They should also retain damaged items unless health or safety concerns require immediate disposal, request copies of all inspection and remediation reports, maintain a written record of communications and promptly report losses to their insurance carriers.

ACTS LAW is offering consultations to residents, landlords, homeowners, business owners and vehicle owners affected by the West Hollywood flooding and sinkhole. Those seeking information may call 833-228-7529 or visit their website.

SOURCE ACTS Law