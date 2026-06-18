ACTS LAW: Two Lawsuits Accuse Conejo Valley Unified School District and Westlake High Administrators of Failing to Protect Students From Sexual Assault

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two former Westlake High School students filed lawsuits in Ventura County Superior Court against Conejo Valley Unified School District, Westlake High School administrators and a former student, alleging the district failed to protect students from sexual assault. The lawsuits also allege the administration mishandled reports when students and families came forward.

The lawsuits were filed by two plaintiffs using the pseudonyms Jane Roe and Jane Doe to protect their privacy. Both complaints allege a male student sexually assaulted them while he attended Westlake High School and that district officials failed to take reasonable steps to protect students, investigate reports, provide required supportive measures or respond in a trauma-informed manner.

According to Jane Roe's complaint, she alleges the male student sexually assaulted her on Jan. 5, 2023, in the "Tribe Room," a teacher lounge on the Westlake High campus. The complaint alleges Roe later reported discomfort involving the male student to school staff in June 2023, but school employees failed to conduct an appropriate inquiry. When Roe disclosed in October 2024 that she had been raped on campus, the complaint alleges the district's Title IX response became hostile and retraumatizing rather than protective.

Jane Doe's complaint alleges the male student sexually assaulted her during the 2023-24 school year after luring her from the Westlake High campus and later used threats and blackmail to continue abusing and harassing her. The complaint alleges Doe reported the assaults to school officials, but CVUSD and Westlake High administrators failed to continue investigating after she chose not to pursue criminal charges, failed to inform her of her Title IX rights and failed to remove the male student from her class. Doe eventually withdrew from Westlake High and transferred to another school where she felt safe.

"These lawsuits are about two students who did exactly what we tell children to do: they asked adults for help," said ACTS LAW attorney Christa Ramey. "The complaints allege that instead of protecting them, the district placed the burden back on traumatized children and their families. Schools do not get to treat sexual assault reports as optional simply because the truth is difficult, uncomfortable or inconvenient."

The lawsuits follow months of public concern over how Westlake High and CVUSD handled sexual assault and harassment reports. Recent media coverage described students and parents speaking out about alleged mishandling of sexual assault and harassment at Westlake High, and a local paper reported criticism from students who said the school's response left them feeling retraumatized.

"The district's own public response shows this was not an isolated concern raised by one family," Ramey added. "When multiple students, parents and educators are asking the same basic questions about student protection, the answer cannot be further delays, defensiveness, and silence. These young women are bringing lawsuits to demand accountability and to help make sure the next student who reports abuse is believed, supported and protected."

The cases are Jane Doe v. Conejo Valley Unified School District, J. Branham, K. Michaud, J. Ibrahim, Ventura County Superior Court, Case No. 2026CUCR067573 and Jan Doe v. Conejo Valley Unified School District, J. Branham, K. Michaud, J. Ibrahim, Ventura County Superior Court, Case No. 2026CucR067572.

About ACTS LAW

The sex abuse attorneys at ACTS LAW represent survivors throughout the state of California. The firm helped lead the way in the historic $4 billion settlement in a massive sex abuse lawsuit against the County of Los Angeles, and is ready to fight for justice on behalf of anyone who has suffered sexual abuse.

SOURCE ACTS Law