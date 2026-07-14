ACTS LAW, Becker Law Group and Keosian Law LLP Join Forces to Represent Boyle Heights Warehouse Fire Victims

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three leading California law firms - ACTS LAW, Becker Law Group and Keosian Law LLP - announced today that they have joined forces to investigate claims and represent residents, workers, property owners and businesses harmed by the massive Boyle Heights warehouse fire.

The firms are now accepting clients who suffered health problems, smoke or ash damage, cleanup expenses, displacement, lost income, business interruption, insurance disputes or other losses connected to the fire and its aftermath.

The fire began June 17, 2026, at a privately owned, approximately 500,000-square-foot cold-storage warehouse in the 1400 block of South Los Palos Street. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that an ammonia line ruptured during the fire, releasing pressurized ammonia and forcing firefighters to retreat from the roof. Thick smoke spread through Boyle Heights and surrounding communities, prompting shelter-in-place orders and air-quality warnings.

"For more than a week, families in Boyle Heights and across East Los Angeles breathed smoke, watched ash and debris settle around their homes and businesses and waited for clear answers about what was burning," said Alexander Cohen, a founding partner of ACTS LAW. "Now many residents face continuing health concerns, foul odors, possible property contamination, cleanup expenses, business losses and insurance companies that may try to minimize legitimate claims. Our firms joined forces to preserve evidence, identify every party responsible for this disaster and fight for full compensation for the people and businesses it harmed."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a local emergency on June 20, allowing the city to mobilize additional resources and seek state recovery assistance. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles County that same day and directed state agencies to support the response and protect public health and safety.

"Disasters like this don't end when the flames are extinguished," said Todd Becker of Becker Law Group. "The smoke clears, but families are often left with unanswered questions about their health, their property and their future. Companies responsible for creating these risks must be held accountable, and communities deserve transparency every step of the way."

Firefighters declared the fire knocked down on June 25, more than a week after it started. The Los Angeles Fire Department warned that emergency agencies would remain in the area while crews addressed remaining hazards. Cleanup operations involving millions of pounds of spoiled food, fire debris and damaged building materials began after firefighters brought the blaze under control.

"Boyle Heights is not an affluent neighborhood," said Harout G. Keosian of Keosian Law LLP. "The health impact will linger for months, even years; and, this underserved community deserves justice as its residents and local businesses fight for their future and livelihoods."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The firms will examine the events leading to the fire, the warehouse's fire-prevention and suppression systems, work reportedly taking place on the rooftop solar installation, the storage and management of hazardous materials, the response to previous incidents at the property and the actions of every company responsible for operating, owning, maintaining or performing work at the facility.

A lingering odor has also been reported, as the warehouse was home to more than 80,000 pounds of food that rotted inside the charred warehouse. Residents have attempted to address the issue, according to press reports, and have complained of the smell for weeks.

The firms encourage affected residents and businesses to photograph visible smoke, ash and debris; preserve damaged property when safely possible; save receipts for hotels, air purifiers, filters, cleaning services and medical care; document physical symptoms; and retain communications with landlords, property managers, insurers and companies connected to the warehouse.

Residents, employees, tenants, homeowners and business owners affected by the Boyle Heights warehouse fire can call 323-323-FIRE or visit ACTS LAW's Boyle Heights Warehouse Fire page for a free and confidential case review.

About ACTS LAW

Founded by four premier trial attorneys, ACTS LAW handles high-stakes litigation involving mass torts, environmental disasters, catastrophic injuries, property damage and insurance disputes. With more than 40 attorneys and 100 staff members throughout the United States, the firm's lawyers have earned recognition from the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, the Daily Journal, Super Lawyers and other organizations. The firm recovered more than $1 billion for clients and helped lead the effort that produced a historic $4 billion settlement against the County of Los Angeles.

About Becker Law Group

Founded in 1987, Becker Law Group is a plaintiffs' law firm representing individuals, families, businesses and communities throughout California harmed by negligence, environmental disasters and corporate misconduct. The firm handles complex litigation involving wildfires, toxic and chemical exposure, environmental contamination, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, sexual abuse, dangerous products and other mass tort matters. Becker Law Group's attorneys have handled tens of thousands of claims, helped recover more than $1 billion for clients and played a leading role in litigation that resulted in the historic $4 billion Los Angeles County child sexual abuse settlement involving nearly 7,000 survivors. Led by founder Todd Becker, the firm is committed to delivering strategic legal advocacy, compassionate client service and meaningful results for those impacted by catastrophic events and preventable harm.

About Keosian Law LLP

Keosian Law LLP is a California trial firm representing clients in personal-injury, mass-tort, property-damage, insurance bad-faith and business litigation. The firm represents individuals, families and businesses in high-stakes disputes and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for its clients.

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SOURCE ACTS Law