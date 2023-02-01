ACTS Law Welcomes Seasoned Trial Lawyer Geraldine Weiss As The Newest Partner

ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTS Law proudly announces the addition of accomplished trial lawyer Geraldine "Dena" Weiss as the firm's newest partner. Ms. Weiss' specialty is litigating serious and catastrophic injury and death cases, and over her career she's achieved numerous seven and eight-figure verdicts and settlements.

Recognized as a top tier litigator by her peers, Dena has obtained outstanding results for her clients, including litigating to trial several lawsuits against Philip Morris, where she was a part of the two-attorney trial team that achieved several billion dollar verdicts.

Heavily involved in the legal community, Dena served as the 2018 President for Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities and remains as its enthusiastic Ambassadress, committed to charitable work. Dena also serves on the Board of Governors for Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA) and has also served on the Board of Governors for Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC). Dena is an elected official in Los Angeles, as she is President of the Woodland Hills Warner Center Neighborhood Council.

"We look forward to welcoming Dena to our firm, she has a demonstrated history of being a determined, loud advocate and voice for those who do not have one," said Danny Abir, Managing Partner at ACTS Law. "With almost 30 years of litigation experience, we are excited to see Dena bring her wisdom and tenacity to every case that she handles."

"I have admired the work and triumphs ACTS Law has achieved on behalf of their clients over the years," said Geraldine Weiss. "I am eager to continue being engaged and committed to making a difference in the lives of others within my new role."

About ACTS Law

ACTS Law has over a decade of experience with skilled and knowledgeable attorneys representing victims in a broad array of case types. They have recovered over a billion dollars in settlements, helping their clients receive the justice that is so rightfully deserved.

