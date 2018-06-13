ACTS Recognized as Finalist for 2018 Microsoft Open Source Data & AI Partner of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications Consulting Training Solutions, Inc. (ACTS) today announced it has been recognized as a Finalist in the 2018 Microsoft Open Source Data & AI Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"ACTS has been working with Microsoft and customers for over 20 years as solution partner delivering on critical Business, IT and Economic Value. AI is a technology disrupter and it opens new possibilities, new modes of innovation and new relationships. Teaming with Microsoft, we strive to make those possibilities, reality every day for our customers with our Azure Cloud solutions. We are honored to be selected by Microsoft as a Finalist in this Award Category. We congratulate all Partner Finalists and Winners across Award categories." James Farhat, ACTS CEO.

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,600 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. The Open Source Data & AI Partner of the Year Award acknowledges globally-recognized open source projects in combination with Microsoft Data & AI solutions, that demonstrated innovation, competitive differentiation, and customer value.

"Our ecosystem of partners is crucial to delivering transformative solutions, and this year's winners have proven to be some of the finest among their peers," said Gavriella Schuster corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "We are pleased to recognize ACTS for being selected as Finalist of the 2018 Microsoft Open Source Data & AI Partner of the Year award."

As Deb McLeod, ACTS Senior Director Client Solutions states, "Working with our customers, from Fortune 50 to Fortune 1000, in industries as FinServ, Retail and Health, gives us a deep focus on enabling business value and transformational change. We realize value for customers through delivering on our customized Cloud based IP and solutions: AI, machine learning, cloud migration, cloud foundation essentials, managed services and data analytics."

You can learn more about ACTS approach, in an eBook co-authored By ACTS CEO, James Farhat with Barry Briggs and Eduardo Kassner at Microsoft - Designed to Disrupt: Reimagine Your Apps and Transform Your Industry https://bit.ly/2sSr6OM

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

About ACTS

ACTS (www.actsolution.net), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida USA, is a long-standing Microsoft Gold and Silver Partner, offering modularized and customized solutions to cover the entire Cloud journey. From discovery and assessment, migration, optimization, IP development, to outsourced and managed services, we work with you to achieve your cloud vision.

