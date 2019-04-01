Acts Retirement-Life Communities and Integrace Complete Affiliation

WEST POINT, Pa., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acts Retirement-Life Communities, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit senior living organizations, has completed its affiliation with Integrace and its family of communities located throughout Maryland. The affiliation brings together two nationally recognized names in the senior living industry under shared governance and leadership.

Integrace is a not-for-profit system of retirement communities consisting of Bayleigh Chase in Easton; Buckingham's Choice in Adamstown; and Fairhaven in Sykesville; along with Copper Ridge, a memory support residence, in Sykesville. Collectively, these communities are home to approximately 1,080 residents and provide a continuum of services including independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation and specialized programming for Alzheimer's Disease, dementia and other types of neurocognitive disorders.

"We are excited to be bringing Integrace into the Acts family, and building upon the success of these communities," said Acts President and CEO Gerald T. Grant. "Our organizations share a similar mission and culture with consistent values and commitments to residents and employees. It's exciting to contemplate the future of our organizations and what we can achieve as we work together to enrich the lives of our residents."

With the affiliation, Acts is expanding its reach in Maryland, where it operates another senior living community, Heron Point of Chestertown. Acts is one of the strongest companies of its kind among not-for-profit senior living providers with combined assets in excess of $2 billion and its obligated group maintains an A- rating from Fitch Ratings. With the affiliation finalized, Acts will manage a network of 26 senior living campuses in nine states totaling 9,504 units, maintaining its status as the third largest multi-site senior living organization according to the LeadingAge Ziegler 200 listing of the nation's largest not-for-profit aging services providers. The Acts communities are in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

About Acts

Headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, Acts Retirement-Life Communities is the nation's largest not-for-profit owner, operator and developer of senior living continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), with a network of 26 campuses in nine states serving approximately 10,000 residents and employing more than 8,000 people. All of the Acts communities and its affiliates are accredited by CARF International for meeting the industry's highest operational and financial standards. For more information, please visit: ActsRetirement.org.

