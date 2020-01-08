Acts Retirement-Life Communities Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team

Karen I. Christiansen has been appointed to the position of President. Christiansen has been with Acts since 1996, and most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. During her tenure, Acts has experienced substantial growth and been consistently recognized for its financial and operational strength by the senior living industry's leading independent ratings agencies. Acts is one of the strongest companies of its kind among not-for-profit senior living providers and maintains an A- credit rating from Fitch Ratings.

"It's been a privilege to serve Acts for many years and I'm energized by the opportunity to help ensure continued growth and success of the company," said Christiansen. "We have a dedicated board, an excellent group of professionals on our executive leadership team as well as incredibly talented corporate, regional and community support teams. The senior services industry is rapidly changing, and I am certain we have the resources to continue as a leader in providing outstanding housing and services for those we currently serve and future generations of seniors."

Gerald T. Grant, who was appointed Acts President and CEO in 2017, will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer. "Karen is a highly accomplished financial services and senior living professional and has played an integral role in building our strong financial and operational foundation at Acts," said Grant. "The ability to promote such a talented and experienced executive from within the Company to help guide Acts into the future demonstrates the depth of our organization and we couldn't be more excited and optimistic for the future of Acts."

In addition, Acts has promoted Richard A. Winter to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Winter previously served as Senior Vice President, Financial Services. He joined Acts in 2002, starting in the Information Technology department before moving to the Financial Services department, where he served as Corporate Director and Controller.

About Acts Retirement-Life Communities: Based in suburban Philadelphia, Acts Retirement-Life Communities is the largest not-for-profit owner, operator and developer of senior living continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) in the United States. Acts has a family of 26 CCRCs in nine states, which provide housing and services to approximately 10,000 residents. The Acts communities provide a full range of personalized senior services including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing care residences on the same campus to accommodate a variety of retirement lifestyle needs. All Acts communities are accredited by CARF International for meeting the industry's highest operational and financial standards. For more information please visit: ActsRetirement.org.

