Acts Retirement-Life Communities Announces Karen Christiansen as Next Chief Executive Officer

Longtime Acts executive to assume the role in 2027 and lead nation's 3rd largest not-for-profit multi-site senior living organization

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTS Retirement-Life Communities, Inc. ("Acts"), one of the nation's largest not-for-profit providers of senior living communities and services, today announced that its Board of Directors has named Karen I. Christiansen, current President, as the organization's next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2027.

Ms. Christiansen will succeed Gerald T. Grant, who earlier this year announced his intention to retire after nearly four decades with the organization. Mr. Grant will continue serving as CEO through December 31, 2026.

Karen I. Christiansen

Ms. Christiansen joined Acts in 1996 and has served in several key leadership roles, including Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, before being named President in 2020. She was elected to the Acts Board of Directors in 2023. Ms. Christiansen will become Acts' sixth CEO.

"In selecting our next CEO, the Board prioritized a leader who could advance our momentum while staying true to the mission, vision, and values that define the Acts organization," said Susan Allmond, Chair of the Acts Board of Directors. "Karen is an exceptional leader who understands our organization at every level and has played a key role in shaping the organization's financial strength, operational performance, and long-term strategy. The Board unanimously agreed that she is the ideal leader for Acts' next chapter."

Ms. Christiansen said she is honored to take on the role as head of the nation's third largest not-for-profit, multi-site senior living organization, and looks forward to guiding Acts through its next phase of growth and impact.

"It is an honor to step into this role and continue serving an organization that has meant so much to me for so many years. Acts stands on a strong foundation built by incredible leaders who came before me, including Jerry Grant, and I am grateful for their example and contributions. I look forward to building on that legacy, supporting our communities, our team members, and the residents we are privileged to serve each day," stated Ms. Christiansen.

Ms. Christiansen is recognized nationally for her leadership in aging services. She has served on various boards of Acts and several local non-profit organizations. Ms. Christiansen holds a B.S. in accounting from Gwynedd Mercy University, an MBA in finance from Temple University, and has completed an Executive Leadership Program from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Acts Retirement-Life Communities is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing high-quality senior living services through its continuing care retirement communities in nine states. Acts serves over 11,000 residents and is nationally recognized for operational excellence, innovation, and commitment to service.

SOURCE Acts Retirement-Life Communities