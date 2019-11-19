Acts Retirement-Life Communities Announces Move to New Headquarters in Fort Washington to Accommodate Growth and Expansion

The 80,000 square-foot office complex was built in 2006 and will serve Acts' primary base of operations for its 26 senior living campuses located throughout the east coast, including 12 in the greater Philadelphia area. Acts began transitioning nearly 150 corporate employees from its three Montgomery County area office locations to the new Fort Washington building in early October with completion expected in December.

"The location of our new corporate headquarters in Fort Washington is a significant component of our ongoing growth strategy and takes us back to the same town in which the organization was founded some 48 years ago," said Gerald T. Grant, Acts President and CEO. "Bringing our corporate services from various locations in the surrounding area together in Fort Washington will allow us to more efficiently and effectively leverage our resources in service to our residents and Acts' mission."

Acts is the largest not-for-profit owner, operator, and developer of continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) in the United States. Acts has grown significantly in recent years and currently serves more than 10,000 seniors in nine states across the east coast with approximately 8,000 staff.

For more information please visit actsretirement.org.

For more information, please contact Michael Smith, msmith@actslife.org.

SOURCE Acts Retirement-Life Communities

Related Links

http://www.actsretirement.com

