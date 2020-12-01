Acts Retirement-Life Communities Announces New Name for Matthews, North Carolina Senior Living Community

"We have long recognized the controversy that surrounds the word "plantation" and are sensitive to how it is commonly understood," said Steve Messer, Executive Director of Matthews Glen. "The decision to rename the community is representative of the values we have always stood for and our larger commitment to be recognized as an open, inclusive and diverse community."

Matthews Glen is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community with approximately 740 residents. Owned and managed by Acts Retirement-Life Communities, the community has been a pillar of the greater Matthews area since 1988 and has experienced steady growth in recent years. Situated on a sprawling 124-acre campus, Matthews Glen provides a mix of independent living, assisted living and skilled care residences along with many amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, restaurants and on-site health center. One of the most unique aspects of Matthews Glen is its life care plan which pre-pays any future long-term care services residents may need.

"Our new name doesn't change who we are but reaffirms and embraces who we've always been — a welcoming and inclusive community enjoyed by a diverse array of individuals," said Messer. "The same pioneering spirit that led our community to become the premier retirement destination in the greater Matthews area for more than three decades continues to inspire our ambitions as we look toward the future and begin a new era in the evolution of our vibrant community."

About Acts Retirement-Life Communities: Acts Retirement-Life Communities, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is the largest not-for-profit owner, operator, and developer of continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) in the United States, currently serving more than 10,000 residents in nine states across the east coast.



Media Contact: Michael Smith

[email protected]

P: (267) 787-4167



SOURCE Acts Retirement-Life Communities