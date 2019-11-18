Acts Retirement-Life Communities Transforms its Business with CRM Science and Salesforce

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRM Science announced that it helped Acts Retirement-Life Communities (Acts) transform its organization by enabling digital transformation through a wide range of Salesforce products, including Community, Sales, Service, and Marketing Cloud.

For this innovative work, CRM Science was named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Community Cloud. The award was presented at the Dreamforce 2019 Partner Innovation Awards. Acts has been setting the standard in retirement living since opening its first of 26 continuing care retirement communities in 1972. Acts started partnering with CRM Science in 2013, deploying Salesforce to enhance resident experiences and gain buyer insights. Innovations developed by CRM Science have contributed to a 470% increase in digital resident engagement and a 12% increase in new customer move-ins. The Salesforce platform helps provide over 5,000,000 meals and 1,000,000 activities to 10,000+ Acts residents annually and supports growth through both development and affiliations.

Comments on the News

Ami Assayag , CEO of CRM Science, says, "We are excited to receive our fourth Salesforce Partner Innovation Award. This year's Community Cloud win demonstrates our continued commitment to quality Salesforce consulting services, including Lightning Communities and Lightning Experience. Acts' revolutionary vision for the retirement living industry is inspiring. We are proud of having implemented a wide range of Salesforce products for them."

Peter Kress , CIO of Acts emphasizes that Acts considers hospitality and resident engagement a central component of the business model. "Salesforce is our key platform for achieving resident success and satisfaction across every prospect and resident interaction. CRM Science works with us to implement digital engagement strategies leveraging Community, Sales, Service, and Marketing Clouds."

"The work that our Partner Innovation Awards winners do to drive customer success deserves to be celebrated," said Tyler Prince , Executive Vice President, Industries & Partners, Salesforce. "Companies across every industry are increasingly turning to the cloud and to trusted partners to guide them through their digital transformation journeys."

The 2019 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award is the fourth Partner Innovation Award for CRM Science. It also achieved the 2016 award for the Connected Ecosystem, 2017 award for Einstein Analytics, and 2018 award for Lightning Leadership.

