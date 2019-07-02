Actsoft connects with Geotab, adding new solution to Geotab Marketplace

The Encore business solution collects and reports relevant information about fleet vehicles, mobile staff, and assets back to a company's headquarters, giving their managers tools to identify areas of inefficiency in routine operations. Leadership teams can then craft smarter, more effective strategies for increased revenue. Encore also better connects administrators to their dispersed employees by allowing them to digitally communicate and coordinate work assignments at will.

"Actsoft solutions are designed to make resource management simpler," said Tom Mitchell, chief executive officer at Actsoft. "Our end-to-end software products connect ease of use and multifaceted integration capabilities for businesses, helping them gain maximum return on investment."

Now that the Encore solution is available on the Geotab Marketplace, the potential is huge for the future of the company and the telematics industry at large.

"As a new Geotab Marketplace partner, this collaboration brings the best workforce management and telematics solutions together. It's a powerful combination that is unmatched in the industry," said Andrew Velker, Actsoft's executive vice president of sales. "We are excited for what this will do for all of our existing customers, as well as its potential to drive new growth opportunities."

Geotab is the world's leading connected vehicle company for smart city and fleets, equipping over 1.7 million vehicles with its award-winning telematics technology worldwide. The Geotab Marketplace is host to over 200 partner solutions including hardware add-ons, software add-ins and mobile applications designed to increase productivity and efficiency as well as improve safety and fuel usage.

"With a high level of expertise in mobile resource management, we are excited to provide Geotab users with access to Actsoft's Encore solution on the Geotab Marketplace" added Joey Marlow, Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations at Geotab. "By working with world-class Marketplace Partners, such as Actsoft, we are furthering our commitment to our customers to provide them with the tools needed to help them better manage their fleets."

About Actsoft

Founded in 1996, Actsoft, Inc. is a leading software development company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. They specialize in the production of GPS-based mobile management applications for businesses with workers and vehicles on the go and provide a suite of enterprise solutions through all major wireless carriers to thousands of companies around the world. The company is the recipient of multiple Frost & Sullivan awards and was most recently voted one of Tampa Bay's Top Workplaces. For more information, visit Actsoft.com .

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit http://www.geotab.com/ and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn .

