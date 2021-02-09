Actsoft, Inc. is One of Tampa Bay's Top Companies to Work For

One thing that has always remained the same is its devotion to putting its employees first. Tweet this

Actsoft was one of the top 15 large-size Tampa Bay companies to make this prestigious list. The company attributes its high rankings to its ever-present effort to maintain an inviting, diverse work environment for its staff with a focus on career development, open dialogue, and creating a family-like atmosphere.

Additionally, in Q1 2020, Actsoft pivoted from a predominantly on-site organization to a mostly virtual organization as a necessary precaution needed to keep its workers safe amid the ongoing global pandemic. The company worked quickly to accommodate its employees' changing needs, including offering flexible hours for caregivers while keeping every person working full-time.

"I'm proud and humbled that my team thinks so highly of their experience working as members of Actsoft's ever-growing family," said CEO Tom Mitchell. "This award is truly a testament to all the hard work and tenacity each team member has shown, particularly during such a challenging year. I'm proud of all of their hard work and dedication, and I'm looking forward to seeing where this year takes us."

In its 25 years, Actsoft has continued to evolve its product to meet the changing needs of its customers, both current and prospective. But one thing that has always remained the same is its devotion to putting its employees first.

