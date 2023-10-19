Actual Agency Unveils Inaugural AI Changemakers

New list honors trailblazers innovating with AI in healthcare, retail and e-commerce, finance, manufacturing, and transportation

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actual Agency, a strategic communications consultancy transforming B2B narratives into critical business outcomes, has unveiled its inaugural list of "AI Changemakers," honoring trailblazers innovating with AI in healthcare, retail and e-commerce, finance, manufacturing, and transportation. Companies featured on this list have successfully harnessed the power of AI to revolutionize their respective industries, and proactively contribute to the advancement, application, and positive transformation of AI technologies.

"At Actual Agency, we're embarking on a journey to spotlight the true trailblazers throughout different industry sectors starting with the AI landscape," said Tim Donovan, President of Actual Agency. "Our new 'Actual Changemakers,' is more than just a compilation; it's a testament to innovation's power to shape industries. We pledge to be the voice of those making a positive difference and celebrate those who are driving innovation, fostering growth, and making the impossible possible."

The companies selected as AI Changemakers deeply understand AI principles and leverage their expertise to drive meaningful change and impact across industries and domains. They are actively engaged in research, development, and implementation of AI technologies to push the boundaries of what AI can achieve and to ensure its responsible and ethical use. Each one plays a pivotal role in driving the development of AI solutions that address real-world challenges, create innovative applications, and shape AI's ethical and societal implications.

This year's Actual AI Changemakers are:

Olive AI

Owkin

Niramai

Insitro

Cleerly

CloudMedX

DeepMind

Nanox

Tractable

Optimizely

Receptiviti

GumGum

Feedvisor

Teikametrics

Optimoroute

Dynamic Yield

Numerai

Fount

Cleo

Kensho

SparkCognition

Cogniac

MachineMetrics

Vanti Analytics

Aginic

Falkonry

Lishtot

StreetLight Data

Innoviz Technologies

Nuro

Robust.AI

Derq

Ride Vision

Nexar

For more information, visit the Actual AI Changemakers landing page .

