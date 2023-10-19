Actual Agency Unveils Inaugural AI Changemakers

Actual Agency

19 Oct, 2023

New list honors trailblazers innovating with AI in healthcare, retail and e-commerce, finance, manufacturing, and transportation

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actual Agency, a strategic communications consultancy transforming B2B narratives into critical business outcomes, has unveiled its inaugural list of "AI Changemakers," honoring trailblazers innovating with AI in healthcare, retail and e-commerce, finance, manufacturing, and transportation. Companies featured on this list have successfully harnessed the power of AI to revolutionize their respective industries, and proactively contribute to the advancement, application, and positive transformation of AI technologies.

"At Actual Agency, we're embarking on a journey to spotlight the true trailblazers throughout different industry sectors starting with the AI landscape," said Tim Donovan, President of Actual Agency. "Our new 'Actual Changemakers,' is more than just a compilation; it's a testament to innovation's power to shape industries. We pledge to be the voice of those making a positive difference and celebrate those who are driving innovation, fostering growth, and making the impossible possible."

The companies selected as AI Changemakers deeply understand AI principles and leverage their expertise to drive meaningful change and impact across industries and domains. They are actively engaged in research, development, and implementation of AI technologies to push the boundaries of what AI can achieve and to ensure its responsible and ethical use. Each one plays a pivotal role in driving the development of AI solutions that address real-world challenges, create innovative applications, and shape AI's ethical and societal implications.

This year's Actual AI Changemakers are:

  • Olive AI
  • Owkin
  • Niramai
  • Insitro
  • Cleerly
  • CloudMedX
  • DeepMind
  • Nanox
  • Tractable
  • Optimizely
  • Receptiviti
  • GumGum
  • Feedvisor
  • Teikametrics
  • Optimoroute
  • Dynamic Yield
  • Numerai
  • Fount
  • Cleo
  • Kensho
  • SparkCognition
  • Cogniac
  • MachineMetrics
  • Vanti Analytics
  • Aginic
  • Falkonry
  • Lishtot
  • StreetLight Data
  • Innoviz Technologies
  • Nuro
  • Robust.AI
  • Derq
  • Ride Vision
  • Nexar

For more information, visit the Actual AI Changemakers landing page

About Actual Agency

Actual Agency is a boutique strategic communications firm working with Fintech, Data, and AI enterprise companies. The firm focuses on four key areas including narrative design, research and insights, digital distribution and data efficacy. Actual secures media coverage for its award-winning technology clients across all major Tier 1 industry, financial, business, trade, and technical outlets. Actual Agency services North America with teams located in San Francisco, CA, Portland, OR, Washington, DC and New York, NY. To learn more about our work, please visit: Actual Agency.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Actual Agency

