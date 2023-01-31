Actual SEO Media, Inc Explains Why Dealerships' Online Marketing is Painfully Behind, and How SEO Can Help

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of all the different industries, car dealerships are some of the furthest behind in online advertising. Many of them are paying thousands in fees, but their exposure and revenue don't return the results dealerships are paying for. Some dealerships may not be aware that there are better digital marketing methods out there.

SEO has been proven time and time again to exhibit promising results.

In the past, dealerships have relied heavily on commercials on television and radio, ads in the paper, and magazines for advertising. While those methods are not yet lost, focusing on search engine optimization is crucial for businesses that want more traffic.

Getting a Raw Deal

Many dealerships have a co-op advertising deal with manufacturers. Dealerships agree to do advertising with a particular vendor chosen by the manufacturer for a price and by following a set of strict rules. In return, the manufacturer agrees to give a certain percentage of revenue back to the dealership.

These deals sound like a good idea at first. However, dealerships often get the short end of the stick. These vendors typically charge an arm and a leg for these advertising fees, and the results are lacking at best. Dealerships do not get the exposure that warrants the amount of money they are paying for. If dealerships do not follow all of the manufacturer's rules or use a different vendor, they do not get their stipend.

Proper SEO is the Way to Go

Search engine optimization aims websites towards their target audience based on KWs. This is where dealerships will find their leads that have intent to purchase. Today, most consumers would prefer to start their shopping experience online. They can sit comfortably in their own homes and search for products by reading reviews, watching videos , and comparing pricing all in one place at their pace. Brands that cater to this method have shown to be incredibly successful.

Focusing on SEO is incredibly crucial for any company in digital marketing. It is not an overnight success, but it is highly rewarding. Even the smallest companies are successful at finding their target audience through SEO.

CO-OP Deals Drain Valuable Resources

SEO companies can deliver the results that dealerships need to get the exposure they deserve online at a fraction of the cost. Actual SEO Media, Inc. has helped many dealerships nationwide and has had incredible success at turning their web traffic around.

If dealerships want to stop paying such high prices for their advertising and get the exposure they need, they need to contact an SEO agency .

As a leading Houston SEO company , Actual SEO Media, Inc. empowers its clients to maximize their digital marketing potential . By harnessing the power of search engine optimization, the company helps businesses expand their online reach and establish a stronger presence on the Internet. For more information, contact the office at (832) 834 - 0661 or by email at [email protected].

