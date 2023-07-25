ACTUAL VEGGIES® CONTINUES TRAJECTORY OF EXCEPTIONAL GROWTH AND EXPANDS INTO WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES NATIONWIDE

News provided by

Actual Veggies

25 Jul, 2023, 08:34 ET

The Veggie-Packed Burger Brand Launches New Frozen Offerings Alongside a Brand Refresh

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actual Veggies®, the chef-crafted, veggie-packed burger brand made with wholesome plant-only ingredients and spices, is solidifying itself as a frontrunner in reshaping the plant-based protein industry. Building upon its impressive growth trajectory and brand refresh, Actual Veggies is announcing its launch of its latest frozen innovations—Black Bean Veggie Burger and Super Greens Veggie Burger—at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

Continue Reading
Actual Veggies® Continues Trajectory of Exceptional Growth and Expands into Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide
Actual Veggies® Continues Trajectory of Exceptional Growth and Expands into Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

Actual Veggies was founded in 2020 and quickly gained traction when the brand appeared on QVC, resulting in an impressive sell-out of $75,000 worth of products in under eight minutes. The brand continued to grow its online presence and expanded into major chains, achieving over $1 million in revenue during its first year. Consistently doubling its revenue annually, Actual Veggies has caught the attention of notable investors raising $5 million in funding to date. Investors include Post Malone's management venture capital firm Electric Feel Ventures, Big Idea Ventures, Vanterra, New Fare Partners, former Whole Foods Market Co-CEO Walter Robb, Hannah Bronfman, and professional soccer player Kieran Gibbs, among others.

Over the past year, there has been a decline in the popularity of imitation meats. Yet, Actual Veggies has achieved a remarkable 338.2% growth, establishing its position as one of the leading brands in the frozen and refrigerated plant-based meat burgers category in the Natural Channel¹.The brand's impressive growth and strong investor support have paved the way for significant advancements, including venturing into the freezer category, unveiling a brand refresh, and expanding distribution into Whole Foods Market. With this new retail launch, Actual Veggies products are now available in over 2,600 doors.

"The speed at which our brand has grown is truly remarkable, and we couldn't be more thrilled with the level of excitement surrounding Actual Veggies," said Hailey Swartz, Co-Founder of Actual Veggies. "Three years ago, we had an idea with big dreams. With the support of our consumers and investors, we are eager to continue leading the charge in redefining the plant-based protein industry, offering clean-ingredient, veggie-packed burgers."

Actual Veggies also announced refreshed packaging and new product names across its entire line, as well as a revitalized logo. The brand's new boxes with four conveniently wrapped patties will be available at Whole Foods Market stores in the freezer aisle. The eye-catching, colorful new packaging highlights the main ingredient and flavor profile of each burger. Consumers can still find Actual Veggies' products in a two-pack tray at select retailers in the refrigerated section.

"Our nationwide launch at Whole Foods Market stores is a significant milestone in our journey and an integral part of Actual Veggies' mission," said Jason Rosenbaum, Co-Founder of Actual Veggies. "It's incredible to see how these burgers have soared in popularity, even amidst a downturn in the plant-based category. By making our veggie burgers available to a wider audience, we take an exciting step forward in our goal of offering more nutritious and flavorful burger options that incorporate fresh farm-grown vegetables."

Actual Veggies' new 4-pack of veggie burgers will be available in the freezer aisle at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. Consumers can still find its other products in a two-pack tray at select retailers in its refrigerated section. For more information, visit actualveggies.com or follow along on Instagram @actualveggies.

About Actual Veggies
Founded in 2020 by Hailey Swartz and Jason Rosenbaum, Actual Veggies is redefining the plant-based protein industry with its line of clean, veggie-packed burgers. These chef-crafted veggie burger patties are made with only fresh, actual vegetables, grains, and a signature spice blend. Each patty's vibrant color is indicative of the vegetables used in each burger. Find Actual Veggies products in retail locations including Kroger, Wegmans, The Fresh Market, online at Hungryroot, ButcherBox, Purple Carrot, Imperfect Foods, Misfits Market, and restaurants such as Delilah, PLNT Burger, and the Met, to name a few. For more information on Actual Veggies, visit www.actualveggies.com or follow along on Instagram @actualveggies.

  1. SPINS Data, Latest 12 Months Ending 06/18/23

MEDIA CONTACT:
Olivia Flores / Colleen Rooney Heltemes
2136000665
[email protected]
www.startrco.com

SOURCE Actual Veggies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.