Actuarial Risk Management Ltd. (ARM) Welcomes Ryan Bruner as Senior Consulting Actuary

Bruner Brings Extensive Valuation Expertise to ARM's Life & Annuity Team

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actuarial Risk Management Ltd. (ARM), a trusted provider of advisory actuarial services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Bruner as a Senior Consulting Actuary. Bruner brings a wealth of experience in valuation for annuity and life products, with specialized knowledge in Statutory and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), including Principle-Based Reserving methods and GAAP Long-Duration Targeted Improvements (LDTI) to ARM.

Bruner joins ARM from Lincoln Financial Group, where he excelled as the Vice President of Annuity Valuation. At Lincoln, he was the annuity Qualified Actuary and provided key oversight for Actuarial Transformation initiatives and Model and Assumption Governance.

Before his tenure at Lincoln, Bruner served as Assistant Vice President (AVP) at VOYA Financial. There, he managed US GAAP, Statutory and Tax valuation for VOYA's annuity business, overseeing the implementation of VM-21 and LDTI. He also led Life Valuation, Experience Studies and Assumption development for annuity products and held roles in Product Development and Asset/Liability Management. Bruner started his career performing pension work with various employers. He holds a degree from The Pennsylvania State University and resides in Pennsylvania.

"Ryan's extensive background in valuation and leadership in actuarial transformation initiatives make him an invaluable addition to our practice," said Corwin (Cory) Zass, Principal and Founder of ARM. "His expertise will enhance our service offerings in life and annuity valuation, providing our clients with unparalleled insights and solutions. Ryan's proven track record in managing complex valuation processes and regulatory implementations will be a tremendous asset as we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Bruner's appointment highlights ARM's commitment to delivering advanced valuation solutions and maintaining a leadership position in addressing the complex regulatory and strategic challenges faced by life and annuity insurers.

About Actuarial Risk Management Ltd.

Since 2006, Actuarial Risk Management (ARM) has centered its offerings on strategic relationships and a deep team of tenured subject matter actuarial experts. With many top 30 accounting and professional firms turning exclusively to ARM for actuarial guidance and strategic advisory, ARM has earned the trust of many looking for an alternative voice. Now, with its own Latin America-based data and modeling teams (the DMI), ARM provides global insurers with a compelling reason to look beyond traditional outlets for comprehensive modeling and valuation capabilities. ARM and the ARM Network boast a resource pool of over 250 credentialed actuaries, averaging 27 years of experience across all actuarial disciplines – life, annuity, health, retirement, property and casualty. ARM offers industry and geographical expertise to local, regional, national and multinational clients. Beyond its technical expertise, ARM excels in communicating complex actuarial matters in a straightforward manner. For more information, visit www.actrisk.com.

SOURCE Actuarial Risk Management