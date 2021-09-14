Actuaries Climate Index down again in latest five-year average

"The decline does not change the overall results that the ACI's measures of climate extremes have been consistently occurring at well above the rate seen from 1961 to 1990. Periods of downward movement should be expected in the Actuaries Climate Index. Small movements reflect inherent climate variability," says Doug Collins, chair of the Climate Index Working Group.

One factor behind the small decline in the five-year average was the new seasonal value reflected in this data release for the winter 2020–21 period. "The seasonal value for the winter 2020–21 period is 0.54, which is relatively low compared to seasonal values in recent years, some of which have been much larger. The lower seasonal value is mainly due to less frequent well-above average temperatures, precipitation, and wind," says Collins.

The Actuaries Climate Index is based on analysis of seasonal data from neutral, scientific sources for six index components collected since 1961. The index measures changes in these components for the United States and Canada combined and by region. Combining six components over a five-year measurement period, the index's moving average smooths out monthly and seasonal fluctuations for a meaningful measurement of long-term climate trends.

The index, sponsored by the American Academy of Actuaries, the Canadian Institute of Actuaries, the Casualty Actuarial Society, and the Society of Actuaries, is designed to provide actuaries, public policymakers, and the general public with objective data about changes in the frequency of extreme climate conditions over recent decades.

Updated values are posted quarterly on ActuariesClimateIndex.org as data for each meteorological season become available.

