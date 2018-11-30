Actuaries Ready to Advise Administration, Congress on Financial Security Issues Following State of the Union

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Actuaries will continue to offer public policymakers unique insights on financial security and risk issues from the U.S. actuarial profession's perspective as legislative and regulatory efforts in Washington come into focus after President Trump's State of the Union address tonight.

"The Academy has a long-established, well-respected track record of effectively working with policymakers on a nonpartisan basis to provide objective, actuarially informed analysis of insurance, pension, and other financial security and risk issues that impact Americans deeply," said Academy President Shawna Ackerman. "With the benefit of actuarial perspectives on issues such as health insurance, prescription drug costs, retirement security, and climate risk, legislators and regulators are better able to make the most informed decisions possible for good public policy outcomes. The Academy stands ready to contribute its relevant expertise to the development of sound policy after the State of the Union address and throughout the 116th Congress."

Already the Academy is arranging meetings this spring between its volunteers and congressional and federal agency offices to discuss health and pension policy issues. The Academy plans to engage congressional and federal agency offices on a variety of other issues in 2019, including climate risk, flood insurance, and financial regulatory reform, and to provide written actuarial analyses on financial security and risk issues. The Academy's extensive work on many issues that have received, or could receive, attention on Capitol Hill and from the Trump administration this year includes:

The American Academy of Actuaries is a 19,500-member professional association whose mission is to serve the public and the U.S. actuarial profession. For more than 50 years, the Academy has assisted public policymakers on all levels by providing leadership, objective expertise, and actuarial advice on risk and financial security issues. The Academy also sets qualification, practice, and professionalism standards for actuaries in the United States.

