Actuate Law Expands To South Florida And Welcomes Partner Stacy Rodriguez

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacy Rodriguez has joined Actuate Law, LLC as a partner in the firm's Litigation Practice Group and is the first lawyer hired as part of Actuate's South Florida expansion. Rodriguez enhances the firm's litigation and class action defense capabilities. Prior to joining Actuate, Rodriguez was a partner at Akerman, LLP.

"We're thrilled to welcome Stacy to the team," said Dara Tarkowski, Managing Partner at Actuate. "Her wide range of consumer class action defense experience will further enhance our litigation offerings and we could not be happier to have her as the face of the firm in Florida, where we plan continued expansion."

"Stacy's skills add additional depth to our very strong consumer and financial services litigation practice and are important additions to our growth initiative in South Florida," said Martin Tully, Founding Partner of Actuate.

Rodriguez is a versatile litigator, defending against high stakes commercial lawsuits in federal and state courts throughout the United States. She serves clients operating in the financial services, creditor, call center, internet, retail, grocery, real estate, aviation, and insurance sectors. Stacy's experience includes advising clients on compliance issues and litigating disputes involving the defense of class actions, business torts, shareholder disputes, consumer protection, and securities cases. Stacy has defended multiple individual and putative commercial and consumer class action lawsuits and arbitration proceedings from Miami to Los Angeles, including those involving claims raised pursuant to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act (FACTA), and the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

Stacy took a non-traditional path to the law, focusing her undergraduate education at Marshall University on the integration of science and technology, with an emphasis on DNA biotechnology.

Founded by Big Law veterans, Chicago-based Actuate blends the nimble entrepreneurialism of a boutique start-up with the wisdom that comes with decades of deftly handling sophisticated litigation, transactional, and compliance matters. We combine talent and technology to craft bespoke legal solutions for the next generation of business leaders. Like the clients we serve, Actuate is constantly striving to achieve the "impossible triangle" of better, faster, and less costly. Our lawyers handle matters across the country in the areas of commercial litigation, class action defense, data security & privacy, e-discovery, financial services, information governance, private client services/trusts & estates, and white-collar investigations and litigation. For more information visit, www.actuatelaw.com.

