Actuate Named a 2026 Colorado Companies to Watch Winner

Bringing predictive building intelligence to operators running portfolios of small and mid-sized commercial buildings, the 80% with no building management system

DENVER, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actuate, a Colorado-based cleantech company, has been named a 2026 Colorado Companies to Watch winner. The award honors Actuate for bringing predictive building intelligence to operators running portfolios of small and mid-sized commercial buildings, the roughly 80% of commercial buildings that have no building management system and have never had access to this kind of intelligence.

The Actuate Denver Team Co-Founders Tom and Allison Fitzpatrick

Actuate was built on a simple belief: operators managing portfolios of restaurants, convenience stores, retail locations, and other small and mid-sized buildings deserve the same operational intelligence that large enterprises have long had. Its Act Hub platform combines IoT sensors and controls with AI-driven analytics to monitor, diagnose, and control HVAC, refrigeration, and lighting across distributed portfolios in real time, shifting facilities teams from reactive, emergency-driven repairs to predictive operations.

The platform is already delivering results for national QSR franchisees and a growing roster of regional multi-location brands. Actuate clients report 10–30% lower energy costs, 20–30% lower maintenance costs, 40–60% fewer emergency service calls, and 50% less downtime.

Actuate's founders bring more than 50 years of combined experience in building data, energy efficiency, and commercial deployment, including 15 years working directly with multi-location operators.

"This recognition means a lot to us," said Tom Fitzpatrick, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer. "Colorado built an ecosystem for companies doing something genuinely new, and we're proud to build here. Our team shows up every day to make the people running these buildings better at their jobs. We're just getting started."

"We started Actuate because we saw an enormous, underserved market and a real chance to fix it," said Allison Fitzpatrick, Co-Founder and CEO. "This award reflects the operators who trust us and the team relentlessly focused on solving their problem."

The founders are quick to say the recognition belongs to the whole company. From the engineers building the platform, to the operations crew standing up new sites, to the client success team onboarding clients, Actuate has hired a team driven to make a measurable difference.

In 2026, Actuate is scaling sales and marketing, expanding into convenience stores, retail, and automotive dealerships, and incorporating agentic AI into the Act Hub platform to move toward increasingly autonomous building control.

ABOUT ACTUATE

Actuate is a Colorado-based cleantech company transforming how portfolios of small and mid-sized commercial buildings are managed. The Act Hub platform combines sensors and controls with AI-driven analytics to monitor, diagnose, and control building equipment in real time, helping operators cut energy costs, prevent equipment failures, and avoid unnecessary service calls. Learn more at actuateiot.com.

ABOUT COLORADO COMPANIES TO WATCH

Colorado Companies to Watch honors second-stage Colorado companies that develop valuable products and services, create quality jobs, and enrich their communities. Learn more at coloradocompaniestowatch.org.

Contact: Tom Fitzpatrick

Company: Actuate

Number: 704-412-4008

Email: [email protected]

Web: actuateiot.com

SOURCE Actuate Facility Technologies