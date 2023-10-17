Acturis Partners with FullCircl to Deliver Next Generation Data Enrichment to the Insurance Market

News provided by

FullCircl

17 Oct, 2023, 12:51 ET

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Acturis, the leading technology provider to the general insurance industry, has partnered with Customer Lifecycle Intelligence platform FullCircl to integrate its SmartBroker solution into the platform in order to deliver a rich, contextualised, and connected data solution for brokers, insurers, and MGAs. The SmartBroker API integration will provide next generation data enrichment to Acturis users proven to drive growth, improve decisioning, and enhance compliance.

Recent research has highlighted a persistent level of doubt when it comes to broker and insurer trust in data.  This has significant knock-on impacts when tackling many of the biggest challenges facing the industry - onboarding speeds, underwriting accuracy, underinsurance, personalised customer journeys, risk and fraud reduction, and meeting compliance duties. By integrating FullCircl SmartBroker into the Acturis platform brokers and insurers can:

  • Efficiently identify and win new customers
  • Save time and pre-populate forms in Acturis with validated data
  • Run screening and onboarding checks
  • Enrich customer data to save time and improve underwriting submissions
  • Improve in-life monitoring for personalised experiences, elevated renewal rates, and expanded upsell opportunities
  • Improve customer outcomes and comply with the Consumer Duty

Speaking about the partnership Tony Goddard, CEO of Acturis commented: "We're always looking for new ways to enhance how our customers write more business and ensure the trading experience is accurate, efficient, and effective. Integrating with FullCircl is another opportunity for us to elevate our platform and connect the insights brokers need, when it matters most."

Andrew Yates, CEO and Co-Founder at FullCircl said: "This integration has been driven by demand from our shared customer base.  We've worked together to provide users with a connected solution that will provide meaningful opportunities to drive growth.  We believe brokers, insurers and MGAs are better with data, and this integration makes data enrichment more accessible.  We're delighted to announce this partnership so quickly after the launch of our SmartBroker solution and exclusive facility for BIBA members. It's an exciting time for us, and for our customers in the insurance sector."

Phil Barton CEO at Partners&, collaborators in the integration, expressed his excitement at the launch commenting: "I am delighted to see the integration of Acturis and FullCircl being announced. As a partner of both firms, and a business committed to intelligent use of technology, we could see the natural synergy in this integration, and the potential added value for our business. I am pleased to have played a role in influencing the development of this valuable proposition for the broking community."

For more information about FullCircl SmartBroker + Acturis, customers can contact their FullCircl or Acturis account manager.

NOTES TO THE EDITORS
For more information please contact:
Kelly Prior, PR Consultant
Tel: 07730 572878
Email: [email protected]

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that connects the insight you need, when it matters most.

Its software, delivered through a platform, API, and suite of applications, is used to identify and acquire customers, verify entities and assess risk to accelerate onboarding, and retain and grow customers by delivering proactive account management.

FullCircl identifies millions of actionable insights daily on entities from 160 countries, providing a near real-time record of companies, their officers and shareholders, and the relationships between them. FullCircl improves commercial effectiveness while empowering businesses to satisfy regulatory requirements and make informed decisions about their customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and is backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital and Augmentum Fintech. In 2023, FullCircl acquired W2 Global Data Solutions, strengthening its KYC, AML and identity verification capabilities. Today, it serves 700+ customers, 15,000+ users, processes over 300 million onboarding and monitoring transactions per month and facilitates the onboarding of 200,000+ customers annually.
fullcircl.com

About Acturis:

Acturis is the leading, award winning Software-as-a-Service provider to the insurance industry.

Founded in 2000, we have grown exponentially over the past 20 years. To date, more than 100,000 individuals, in over 40 countries, use Acturis solutions to power their business. We drive innovation in both personal and commercial lines by working closely with brokers, insurers, and MGAs. Our work has helped create and shape the insurance market of today.

The Acturis Group includes Acturis SaaS, Nordic Insurance Software (NIS), ICE InsureTech, Broker Buddha, Acturis Deutschland, Acturis France and Acturis Canada.
Visit us at www.acturis.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075760/4239249/FullCircl_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FullCircl

