ACTX Active in the Global Vertical Farming Market - Projected to Grow to $26.37 billion by 2030, a CAGR of 24.42%

The company is the exclusive distributor of GrowPods by Grow Pod Solutions, ranked in new report as one of the top companies in vertical farming

CORONA, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (Ticker: ACTX), announced that it is in an industry projected by Spherical Insights to grow to over $27 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 24.42%.

Grow Pod Solutions, the company that manufactures GrowPods, is listed as one of the "Top Companies Leading in Vertical Farming" in a report by Emergen Research.

According to EY (Ernst & Young), the world's food system is at a tipping point. Changing consumer food preferences are fueling the shift from a commodity-driven supply chain, to a personalized ag ecosystem.

The "Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2023" published by The Business Research Company, lists Grow Pod Solutions as one of the "major players in the vertical farming market."

The market is growing at a fast rate for several reasons, including that water and nutrient efficiency is quite high in hydroponics, according to the BBC. Additionally, vertical farms can reduce the need for pesticides.

"The technology can also allow crops to grow in locations where conventional farming is not possible," the BBC reported. "Food can be grown near to cities. Shorter supply chains could improve both food security and the quality of food, since the faster food reaches us, the less its nutrients deteriorate and the less unseen toxins develop."

Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of ACTX, takes a pragmatic view of the rapidly growing industry.

"As I've often said, we are in the right market, with the right products, at the right time," he said. "We look forward to the future and the many business opportunities that this market will provide."

GrowPods are designed and manufactured in America, and can be configured to grow the finest quality hemp, vegetables, and leafy greens.

For information on GrowPods, call ACTX at: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.AdvancedContainerTechnologies.com

