ACTX Announces New Line of "GrowPod" Controlled Environment Farms

Also known as vertical farms, grow rooms, and container farms, these automated modular systems provide a clean environment so that plants can reach their full potential

CORONA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced a new line of GrowPod Controlled Environment Farms to accommodate a wide range of customers and specialty plant cultivations. ACTX is the exclusive distributor of these systems, which were all designed and built by GP Solutions.

FLEX FARM - is a 5-tier / 5-channel growing system with a hand sink, nursery, and prep area. The farm is built into a 20' or 40' transportable insulated pod and includes well-designed features such as a secure entry door with an air curtain, stainless steel work tops, commercial grade flooring and NSF rated walls, and complete environmental control – accessible through a cloud-based mobile controller.

HYDRO FARM - is a 5-tier hydroponic growing system with many of the same features as the FLEX FARM, but comes without the hand sink, nursery and prep area. This NFT (Nutrient Film Technique) system is primarily used for growing leafy green plants.

HYBRID FARM - is a unique system with a 5-tier / 3-channel growing system on one side, and a 3-tier flood table on the other side.

GROW MAX - is a soil-based pod that comes in single, dual and triple-tier setups, and is designed to use less water while maximizing yields.

ENTRY UNIT - is a clean room that can be configured for processing, fertigation, or multiple other uses.

DP1 DRYING UNIT - features NSF rated insulated walls, dehumidification, circulation fans, HVAC system, and carbon filtration that provides an ideal environment for drying plants.

Additionally, the entire line of pods are modular and stackable allowing for multi-pod farms and large commercial enterprises. The pods can be configured to include nurseries and even offices, and can be delivered anywhere in the world.

GrowPods protect the growing environment from run-off, pathogens and contaminants, and allow for cultivation without the use of pesticides or harmful chemicals.

Also known as vertical farming, grow rooms, and container farms, GrowPods provide a clean environment so that food and plants can reach their full potential.

Designed for plug and play use, GrowPods are perfect for restaurants, grocery stores, farmers, businesses, individuals, and non-profits who wish to grow any of a wide variety of crops.

For information on GrowPods, call ACTX at: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.AdvancedContainerTechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of U.S. Securities Acts. Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results can differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. ACTX undertakes no duty to update information in this release except as required.

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.