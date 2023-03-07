ACTX Opens New Showroom in Oklahoma to Give Businesses and Consumers a Look at the Future of Farming

Company sells GrowPods – unique controlled environment farms that can grow premium quality leafy greens, hemp, and vegetables that are better than organic

CORONA, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced it has relocated to a new 4.5-acre campus in Skiatook, Oklahoma. The new location features a large indoor farming facility, dedicated manufacturing and distribution operations, and classrooms for teaching businesses and individuals how to maximize profits using controlled environment farming.

GrowPods are specially tuned controlled environment farms that seal out pesticides, herbicides, dangerous chemicals, and pathogens, and provide businesses and individuals the means to grow premium quality hemp, leafy greens, and certain vegetables within an easy-to-operate automated system that can be controlled from a computer or cell phone.

GrowPods are transportable and stackable. Each unit is independently operated, so farming operations can be scaled up or down as needed, and crops can be protected from cross-contamination, pollution and pollination.

The new facility takes advantage of its location in America's heartland. Skiatook is known as a gateway city, within a 1-day drive from major metropolitan areas including Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, St. Louis, Little Rock, Memphis, Dallas, San Antonio, and other cities in the Midwest.

"We are thrilled to be operating in this fabulous new facility," said Doug Heldoorn, CEO of ACTX. "With this strategic move, we are well positioned to serve the entire Midwest, and can offer businesses, growers, and individuals the means and the knowledge on how to grow pristine crops, year round, in a plug-and-play type system that's perfect both for beginners and for businesses looking to expand without the need of new buildings or expensive real estate."

GrowPods are designed and manufactured in America for quality, and can be used by individuals and businesses looking to grow the finest quality hemp, vegetables, and leafy greens.

For information on GrowPods, call ACTX at: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.AdvancedContainerTechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of U.S. Securities Acts. Forward-Looking Statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results can differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. ACTX undertakes no duty to update information in this release except as required.

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.