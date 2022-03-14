ACTX to Attend the Roth Conference

Company to unveil long-term growth strategy in rapidly expanding ag-tech and subscription food delivery sectors

CORONA, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (Ticker: ACTX), announced that its key executives will be attending the 34th Annual ROTH Conference, March 13-15, 2022 in Laguna Niguel, California.

The Annual Roth Conference is one of the largest of its type in the nation, focusing on small-cap businesses and features company presentations, Q&A sessions, and 1-on-1 meetings.

ACTX has a long-term growth strategy that is focused on several key inter-related vertical markets that provide unique synergy and opportunities.

The company's chief initiative is to revolutionize the direct-to-consumer food delivery or "meal kit" market. Through its "Produce Now" division, the company offers uniquely clean, pure and fresh produce directly to consumers through a home delivery subscription service. This food is grown indoors in the company's own controlled environment farms with no pesticides, herbicides or harmful chemicals, and is, in fact, "better than organic."

The company's goal is to give consumers a cleaner, healthier alternative to food grown outdoors, where it is continually exposed to pathogens, contaminants and chemicals.

Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, said he is looking forward to participating in the conference and sharing the company's strategic plans.

"In 2020, amidst a global pandemic, we were able to make key strategic moves that fortified the company for future growth and expansion," Heldoorn commented. "The Company is ideally positioned for scale and growth: We have the right products in the right markets, and we expect great interest as we share our story with the Roth Capital Conference attendees."

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ACTX' beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ACTX undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.