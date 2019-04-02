Actym Therapeutics Will Present Data at the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

BERKELEY, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actym Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company focused on therapeutic targeting of intractable immune pathways in the tumor microenvironment, announced today that it will be presenting preclinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia on April 3, 2019. The two presentations are entitled "STACT: A Novel Tumor-Targeting, Systemically-Administered Delivery Platform Capable of Targeting Intractable Pathways and Precise Immuno-Modulation of the Tumor Microenvironment" and "STACT-TREX1: A Systemically-Administered STING Pathway Agonist Targets Tumor-Resident Myeloid Cells and Induces Adaptive Anti-Tumor Immunity in Multiple Preclinical Models."

"We look forward to sharing data demonstrating the broad potential and scientific basis of our therapeutic platform. The data will show that after intravenous administration, STACT is able to infiltrate and enrich in solid tumors. Upon consumption by tumor resident myeloid cells, STACT delivers a genetic payload-encoding plasmid, which allows for expression of heterologous proteins in a tumor-specific manner. This technology allows for the direct and persistent expression of a wide range of therapeutic immuno-modulatory factors in the tumor microenvironment that would otherwise be too toxic if systemically administered," said Dr. Christopher Thanos, President and CEO of Actym Therapeutics.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract # Title 4872 STACT: A Novel Tumor-Targeting, Systemically-Administered Delivery Platform Capable of Targeting Intractable Pathways and Precise Immuno-Modulation of the Tumor Microenvironment



5016 STACT-TREX1: A Systemically-Administered STING Pathway Agonist Targets Tumor-Resident Myeloid Cells and Induces Adaptive Anti-Tumor Immunity in Multiple Preclinical Models

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, Georgia

For those unable to attend the conference who would like a copy of the presentations, please send an email request to info@actymthera.com. Please include your name, company, title and phone number. The presentations will be emailed to those making requests after April 4, 2019.

About Actym

Actym Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies that are intended to transform the treatment of cancer. Actym's STACT technology platform is designed to harness the body's natural immune system to modify the tumor microenvironment. STACT allows for targeting immune pathways that are intractable using conventional small molecule or antibody-based therapeutics. For more information, please visit: www.actymthera.com.

