Actym Therapeutics Will Present Data at the 2019 Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actym Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company focused on therapeutic targeting of intractable immune pathways in the tumor microenvironment, announced today that it will be presenting data at the SITC Annual Meeting in National Harbor, Maryland on November 9, 2019. The presentation is entitled "STACT: A Novel Therapeutic Platform that Delivers Immunomodulatory Payloads to Tumor-Resident Myeloid Cells After IV Dosing and Demonstrates Potent Anti-Tumor Efficacy in Preclinical Studies".

"Therapeutic targeting of many immune pathways is currently limited to a suboptimal, intratumoral (IT) route of administration. This is due to toxicities or lack of efficacy when systemically dosed, and will not be tractable in a metastatic disease setting. Using our tumor-specific therapeutic platform, our data will show strong anti-tumor effects, including single agent cures, after IV dosing with genetic payloads encoding highly immunomodulatory proteins. Furthermore, we will show that STACT permits the combinatorial administration of payloads that would otherwise be too toxic if systemically administered. When IV dosed, our therapies are able to infiltrate and enrich in solid tumors and be consumed by tumor resident cells, delivering genetic payload-encoding plasmids. This allows for ectopic expression of a wide range of multiplexed immunomodulatory proteins in a tumor-specific manner. We are encouraged by the preclinical data demonstrating single-agent cures against checkpoint-refractory, orthotopic, highly metastatic breast cancer tumors," said Dr. Christopher Thanos, President and CEO of Actym Therapeutics.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract # Title P482 STACT: A Novel Therapeutic Platform that Delivers Immunomodulatory Payloads to Tumor-Resident Myeloid Cells After IV Dosing and Demonstrates Potent Anti-Tumor Efficacy in Preclinical Studies



Location: Gaylord Conference Center, National Harbor, MD

For those unable to attend the conference who would like a copy of the presentation, please send an email request to info@actymthera.com. Please include your name, company, title and phone number. The presentation will be emailed to those making proper requests after November 9, 2019.

About Actym

Actym Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies that are intended to transform the treatment of cancer. Actym's STACT technology platform is designed to harness the body's natural immune system to modify the tumor microenvironment. STACT allows for targeting immune pathways that are intractable using conventional small molecule or antibody-based therapeutics. For more information, please visit: www.actymthera.com.

