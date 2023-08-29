ActZero Announces Partner Program to Simplify Cybersecurity for Managed Service Providers

MSP Partner Program helps providers boost margins and better serve customers with full-stack cybersecurity

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActZero, a leading cybersecurity provider for small and medium-sized businesses, announced its new Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program, designed to empower MSPs to better serve their customers and boost profit margins by offering a premium cybersecurity solution. ActZero provides a full-stack Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service, combining its patent-pending AI technology, expert threat hunters, and 24/7 protection across endpoints, mobile devices, network, identity, cloud, and email accounts – all conveniently bundled into one service contract.

With this program, MSP organizations can deliver the ActZero MDR service while retaining ownership of the customer relationship from the initial sale through service delivery, giving MSPs complete control, reducing touchpoints, and streamlining license distributions. The multi-tenant platform offers MSPs visibility into all their customer security data in one portal view, allowing them to inform customers and guide them to improve their security posture. In addition, the program offers easy pricing options for better revenue predictions, including volume pricing and pay-as-you-go models to scale services and maximize profitability.

"We are excited to introduce our MSP Program, tailored to meet the evolving needs of Managed Service Providers while providing everything their clients need for cybersecurity from A to Z," said Hal Libby, head of partnerships for ActZero. "Our goal is to protect small and mid-sized businesses. This program enables MSPs to best serve those customers, preserve strong relationships, and grow their business with a partner program built for them."

"End customers increasingly expect their Managed Service Providers to offer sophisticated 24/7 cybersecurity services, and MSP customers are always seeking ways to execute this effectively," said Jessica McDowell, vice president of business development and security at TD SYNNEX. "We believe MSPs will value the flexibility, predictable pricing, and scalability for their clients offered through this program."

"This program is a game changer for us. We are always taking care of our clients and putting their needs first," said Kent Fagan, co-founder of C1st Technologies. "With ActZero's multi-tenant MDR platform, we can quickly onboard clients and maintain our long-standing, trusted customer relationships. The flexibility of this program makes it feel like it was designed for us. With ActZero behind us, C1st can confidently guide customers to a hardened security posture."

About ActZero

ActZero is a Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service providing a powerful full-stack cybersecurity solution at a fair price. Cybersecurity shouldn't be complicated. We combined our patent-pending AI technology with expert threat hunters into a service with 24/7 protection across endpoints, network, mobile devices, cloud, identity, and email accounts. Our AI works across disparate data sources providing auto-blocking and high-fidelity detections – meaning fewer alerts and false positives – while taking action at machine speed on your behalf. For more information, please visit actzero.com .

