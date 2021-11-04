ActZero Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActZero , the AI-driven cybersecurity startup making best-in-class security accessible for businesses of all sizes, has been named in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services report. The report illustrates the value of MDR to the organizational security solution mix and further estimates that, "By 2025, 50% of organizations will be using MDR services for threat monitoring, detection and response functions that offer threat containment and mitigation capabilities."

ActZero

"As adoption of MDR continues to accelerate, we're proud to be recognized in the Gartner report, which signals that MDR is the present and future of cybersecurity postures and validates our approach here at ActZero," said Chris Finan, COO of ActZero. "With businesses now facing more frequent and complex cyber threats, it's no surprise that the use of MDR services is on the rise and will be increasingly vital to defending businesses of all sizes against threats."

The Gartner Market Guide, produced by a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, illustrates that "The MDR services market is composed of providers delivering 24/7 threat monitoring, detection and response outcomes. They provide customers with the people, expertise, processes and technologies associated with a MSOC function, in a remotely delivered, shared model that is easy-to-consume. MDR services differentiate from traditional remotely delivered SOC services by performing threat mitigation response functions and activities on behalf of the customer (in effect, acting like an extension of the customer's security team). This is done across on-premises locations, remote assets, cloud services and operational technology and industrial control systems (OT/ICS) environments."

The report further demonstrates that "MDR services are designed to reduce the time between detecting and responding to threats. Additional security operations functions, such as exposure management, cloud security, digital forensics and incident response (DFIR), and log management have emerged to complement the threat monitoring, detection and response offerings…Organizations that don't have the staff or budget to expand their capabilities, nor the experience required to run some of the advanced technologies that MDR providers use. MDR service providers allow them to have these capabilities managed, maintained and operated by specialists 24/7."

"ActZero's goal is to help businesses 'Cover More Ground' in their cybersecurity efforts," said Adam Mansour, Head of Sales Engineering at ActZero. "Not only do we provide sector-leading capabilities for managed threat detection and response that improves detection while reducing needless alert noise, but we focus on helping businesses continuously improve their unique cybersecurity maturity goals by identifying the key risks specific to their organization, and prioritizing the risk mitigation controls needed to achieve their desired IT or business outcomes."

A full complimentary copy of the 2021 report, which provides an overview of providers and their MDR offerings, is available here: https://www.gartner.com/doc/reprints?id=1-27R3N8XY&ct=211027&st=sb

1,2,Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, Pete Shoard, Craig Lawson, Mitchell Schneider, John Collins, Mark Wa h, Andrew Davies, 25 October 2021

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ActZero

ActZero is an AI-driven cybersecurity startup whose mission is to democratize cybersecurity for small and mid-size businesses. ActZero makes companies more secure by empowering teams to cover more ground with fewer internal resources. We combine threat hunting expertise with emerging AI and ML technology to identify more vulnerabilities more quickly, proactively recommend and prioritize actions to seal gaps, rapidly contain and remediate threats, and ultimately harden their customers' cybersecurity posture. And we illuminate a different path forward for IT and security professionals, that doesn't involve building one's own SOC. Above all, ActZero makes it simple for customers to scale coverage and reduce cybersecurity risk. For more information, visit https://actzero.ai.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chelsea Allison

[email protected]

312.775.2856

SOURCE ActZero