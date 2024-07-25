ACU establishes Bioanalytics Laboratory, seeks CLIA certification

Since 1999, biology faculty and undergraduate students have been engaged in cutting-edge research related to neurodegenerative diseases, currently including Alzheimer's. The team recently achieved significant milestones by successfully qualifying several important protein biomarker assays using the innovative Ella platform developed by Protein-Simple. In order to advance this research and attract sponsors, the university is formally establishing a laboratory presence and moving toward achieving CLIA certification.

"This lab presents an opportunity for us to enhance our research capabilities, foster innovative scientific inquiry and provide our students with invaluable hands-on learning experiences," Xu said. "In today's rapidly evolving biomedical research field, having a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to bioanalytics will position ACU as a leader in the field, attract research funding, and strengthen collaborations with industry and academic partners."

CLIA is a federal quality assurance program that regulates clinical laboratories in the United States to ensure the accuracy and reliability of test results. To qualify for certification, laboratories must demonstrate that they meet high standards for personnel, facilities, equipment and quality control.

"Pursuing CLIA certification for the lab will ensure high standards of laboratory quality and reliability, further solidifying our commitment to excellence in education and research," Xu said.

In addition to neurodegenerative diseases, bioanalytics researchers at ACU are also involved in studies related to COVID-19 antibodies and the diagnosis and treatment of Crohn's Disease. ACU has been working closely with a biopharmaceutical research sponsor for five years, and the establishment of a lab and CLIA certification will help the university attract additional sponsors and research partners.

"The establishment of the ACU Bioanalytics lab is another example of ACU's commitment to research that matters," said Dr. Susan Lewis, provost and vice president for academic affairs. "The biomedical research Dr. Xu and other researchers are doing – including faculty-mentored undergraduates – is improving healthcare protocols on a global scale."

The ACU Bioanalytics Laboratory is located in the Halbert-Walling Research Center on the campus of Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.

SOURCE Abilene Christian University