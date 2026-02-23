ACU Launches In-House BNPL to Support Members' Evolving Financial Needs

Member-first innovation delivers flexible access to funds within the credit union's trusted banking experience

DUPONT, Wash., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Credit Union (ACU) has introduced a new in–house Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution designed to help members manage short–term cash–flow needs with greater confidence and convenience. As BNPL continues to grow in popularity across the U.S., ACU is expanding its support for members by embedding this capability directly within its secure digital banking environment, ensuring responsible delivery from a financial partner that understands its members' broader financial relationships.

America’s Credit Union (ACU) has introduced a new in house Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution designed to help members manage short term cash flow needs with greater confidence and convenience.

Many households turn to third–party fintech BNPL providers to bridge timing gaps between income and expenses. By offering BNPL through ACU's own ecosystem, members gain access to transparent installment options backed by a credit union committed to long–term financial well–being.

ACU's BNPL solution allows members to fund purchases through structured installments using their existing checking accounts and debit cards. The feature is fully integrated into ACU's mobile and online banking platforms, giving members a convenient way to manage short–term expenses while maintaining their ongoing relationship with the credit union.

"Our role as a credit union is to listen, understand, and respond in ways that support our members' financial well–being," said Sean Agustin, Chief Experience Officer, America's Credit Union. "BNPL has become a practical cash–flow tool for many households. By offering it in–house, we can deliver that flexibility with the transparency, care, and personal connection our members expect from us."

To deliver the new capability, ACU partnered with equipifi, the BNPL platform built specifically for financial institutions. Members can pre–qualify for offers before making a purchase or convert eligible debit card transactions into installment plans directly within ACU's digital banking experience.

"America's Credit Union is showing how BNPL can be delivered in a way that reflects the values of cooperative finance," said Bryce Deeney, Founder and CEO of equipifi. "By offering BNPL as an in–house solution, ACU is aligning innovation with accountability and member care."

Unlike fintech BNPL tools, ACU's solution is embedded within its own secure systems, allowing the credit union to provide transparent decisioning, member support, and reinvestment of program benefits back into education and community initiatives.

As BNPL becomes a growing part of household financial management, ACU continues to evolve alongside its members. The BNPL launch highlights ACU's dedication to pairing modern financial tools with the care, oversight, and personal connection that define cooperative banking.

About America's Credit Union

America's Credit Union is a member owned, not for profit financial institution serving more than 30,000 members with approximately $700 million in assets. Founded to serve those who serve our country and communities, ACU focuses on trusted relationships, responsible growth, and a strong people first culture. Learn more at youracu.org.

About equipifi

equipifi is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform built for financial institutions in the United States. Its white-label solution integrates with core banking and digital platforms, aligning BNPL offerings with consumers' financial goals and banking preferences. equipifi enables institutions to deliver transparent, manageable installment options directly through their own apps. Learn more at www.equipifi.com .

SOURCE America's Credit Union