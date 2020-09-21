ACU shines again in student success categories of U.S. News national rankings

FIRST-YEAR EXPERIENCE: (1) Agnes Scott College ; (2) Elon ; (3) South Carolina ; (4) Abilene Christian , Amherst College ; (6) Georgia State ; (7) Berea College ; (8) Appalachian State ; (9) Arizona State , Yale

LEARNING COMMUNITIES: (1) Elon ; (2) Yale ; (3) Agnes Scott College ; (4) Princeton ; (5) Georgia State ; (6) Evergreen State College ; (7) Appalachian State , Dartmouth College ; (9) Abilene Christian , Michigan State

SERVICE LEARNING: (1) Berea College ; (2) Elon ; (3) Tulane ; (4) Boston College ; (5) Portland State , Notre Dame ; (7) Georgetown ; (8) Duke ; (9) Stanford ; (10) Abilene Christian

No other Texas university was named in the top 10 of any category. Abilene Christian also ranked #44 nationally in the Undergraduate Research category. ACU is the only Texas institution to be ranked in four of the eight categories.

In the 2021 "America's Best Colleges," ACU ranked 15th overall among Regional Universities (West). Also in the Regional Universities (West) rankings, Abilene Christian was named:

#3 in Best Undergraduate Teaching

#4 in Most Innovative

#9 in Best Value

#9 in Best Colleges for Veterans

"Our placement in these rankings reflects our commitment to student experience, collaboration and the exceptional learning environment offered here," said ACU president Dr. Phil Schubert. "It's gratifying when peers and external institutions continue to recognize what we see every day – our faculty, staff and students living out our mission and making a real difference in the world."

In last year's rankings, ACU finished in the top 20 in three of the eight national benchmark categories and was ranked in five of the eight. This year the university moved up five places in the category of First-Year Experience and two places in Learning Communities.

Learn more about ACU's national rankings .

A selective four-year private Christian university founded in 1906, ACU provides exceptional academics in a Christ-centered community. It includes the colleges of Arts and Sciences, Biblical Studies, Business Administration, Education and Human Services, Graduate and Professional Studies, and Honors; the Graduate School of Theology; and the schools of Information Technology and Computing, Nursing, and Social Work. ACU is affiliated with the Churches of Christ and is one of the largest private universities in the Southwest.

