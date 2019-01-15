Acuant Announces Achievement of ISO 27001 Certification

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuant, a leading global provider of identity verification solutions, today announced its achievement of International Standards Organization (ISO) 27001 Certification, the international standard outlining best practices for information security management systems. The certification has been verified by CIRQ (the Certification Institute for Research Quality) partner PECB, globally recognized and accredited by IAS (International Accreditation Service).

CIRQ, a certification body that is a subsidiary of the Insights Association, awarded certification to Acuant. The certification extends to every level of an organization's IT infrastructure stack, including asset management, access control, human resource security, and application security. Acuant invested in this certification to further its mission of creating trusted transactions in the digital economy. Establishing that Acuant's business operations are secure and have met this gold standard in for enterprise level data security and privacy provides a further stamp of trust and transparency to its trusted partner network.

Acuant joins a very small group of identity verification providers who have achieved this. Dedication to privacy concerns and protection of personally identifiable information (PII) have driven Acuant to pursue ISO certification after already becoming GDPR compliant. Acuant will continue its efforts not only to meet- but exceed industry standards as it strives for continuous improvement in all areas.

"This accomplishment demonstrates Acuant's commitment to excellence, transparency and establishing trust, especially within our valued partner network but certainly beyond as well," said Acuant President and CEO Yossi Zekri. "This is a prime example of our leadership in compliance and security in the identity proofing space."

ISO 27001 provides a framework for companies to manage their data security and is accepted worldwide as an assurance that proper and continual measures have been taken to protect valuable company data. Acuant's certification will be verified annually by CIRQ's independent audit establishing continued compliance and protection of data. View Acuant's certificate here.

