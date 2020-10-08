Acuant Announces Facial Recognition Software Awarded Elite iBeta Compliance/PAD Level One and Two

Acuant biometric facial recognition is now iBeta PAD Level 1 and 2 compliant to combat synthetic fraud. Tweet this

Acuant is in a very elite and finite group that offers fast, low friction solutions that have met PAD level 1 and 2 compliance. With the rise of biometric authentication adoption and the need to replace passwords, knowledge based authentication (KBA) and SMS-based two-factor authentication with more secure alternatives, and the fact that COVID is driving remote and touchless security options, Acuant is seeing demand across all industries to simplify and highly secure new account onboarding, streamline KYC/AML compliance and fight fraud on a global scale.

Acuant has offered biometric facial recognition match since 2016 and is the first company to offer a seamless workflow for capturing a government-issued ID, authenticating it, then binding that ID to a real person via a selfie in seconds. Utilizing the authenticated ID as a trust anchor, users and companies alike have a seamless way to onboard/sign -up and re-use identities for subsequent transactions, logins and authentication. Acuant's AssureID™ has been providing best-in-class document authentication for more than 20 years. AssureID runs more than 50 forensic tests on a government issued IDs and provides results in seconds. FaceID used with AssureID ensures the user is physically present , bound to the identity document and has a proven identity from a government issued identity document.

Acuant FaceID has three classes to cater to every industry and use case. In all workflows, the identity document is compared with the document presenter by matching the face biometrics of a selfie to the face image on the ID and authenticating that match as well as performing a liveness check to insure that consumer is the one who is present.

Acuant FaceID Standard is designed for businesses seeking fast and accurate results when convenience and user experience come first. Biometric facial recognition match with optional liveness detection: Blink Test or Advanced Passive Liveness Test.

Acuant FaceID Government is designed for regulated industries and governments seeking compliance and security and uses a NIST tested algorithm for biometric facial recognition match and has an optional Advanced Passive Liveness Test.

Acuant FaceID Enhanced is designed for high risk environments, those seeking the utmost certainty and fraud prevention and engages high performance facial recognition matching paired with server based enhanced liveness detection to establish genuine presence. Enhanced also provides the ability for replay detection where a similar face presented in quick velocity triggers an alert to possible fraudulent activity.

"At Acuant we pride ourselves on being on the forefront of digital identity. Facial recognition technology is no exception," said Yossi Zekri, President and CEO of Acuant. "We will always offer our partners and clients best of breed solutions to keep up with the growing sophistication of both fraudsters and customers. Our goal is to fight fraud while keeping businesses thriving with happy, trusted customers."

Acuant offers the highest level security available in facial recognition available to thwart fraud. Contact Acuant to learn more.

About Acuant

Acuant's Trusted Identity Platform powers trust for all industries with automated identity verification, regulatory compliance (AML/KYC) and digital identity solutions. Omnichannel deployment offers seamless customer experiences to fight fraud and establish trust from any location in seconds. Patented technology is powered by AI and human assisted machine learning to deliver unparalleled results and operational efficiency. Acuant gives you real time, actionable insights to detect suspicious behavior while expediting trusted identities.

With leading partners in every major industry and completing more than 1 Billion transactions in over 200 countries and territories, Acuant is the leader in global coverage. To learn more please visit http://www.acuant.com

