Acuant Announces Okta Integration to Provide Identity Proofing Solutions to Combat Fraud

"Identity has become a currency. Now, more than ever, organizations require a highly-accurate, easy-to-use method of identity verification," said Yossi Zekri, President and CEO, Acuant. "Okta is known for providing its customers with only the best tools for identity management. We're thrilled to deliver Okta customers an enhanced level of identity trust."

Acuant's patented technology extracts biometric and alphanumeric data to authenticate user identity, applying 50+ forensic document-specific tests. The platform relies on the largest library of identity documents to help businesses quickly and accurately verify employee and customer identities across the globe, eliminating manual screening errors and ultimately providing employees with a better user experience.

"In today's ever-evolving threat environment, all organizations are confronted with the need to verify identities - whether digitally or document-based – to ensure both the right user has access to information and also to protect sensitive data," said Chuck Fontana, Vice President of Okta Integrations and Strategic Partnerships. "By working with Acuant to make identity verification an even easier and more secure process, we can help to ensure that the right people can register and get access to the tools and information they need to be productive – helping our joint customers offer a seamless, secure experience for their workers and customers."

Acuant is attending Oktane18 (May 22-24, 2018) in Las Vegas to showcase its identity platform.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to both secure and manage their extended enterprise, and transform their customers' experiences. With over 5,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely adopt the technologies they need to fulfill their missions. Over 4,350 organizations, including 20th Century Fox, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to securely connect their people and technology.

About Acuant

Acuant is an identity verification platform that instantly reduces fraud while providing seamless customer experiences. Solutions include intelligent data capture and auto-fill software, identity document authentication, chip and ePassport authentication with PKI, facial recognition software and expert manual review of documents. Human assisted machine learning powers the largest ID library processing 196+ countries monthly and having completed more than 3 billion transactions worldwide. Acuant mitigates risk and meets regulatory requirements such as KYC and AML, while protecting PII. Partners include start-ups, Fortune 500 and FTSE 350 organizations in all industries. For more information, please visit acuantcorp.com

