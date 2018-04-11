Acuant Drives Industry's Best Identity Verification Solution Into Automotive Sector with Two New Customers

"Businesses and consumers are increasingly adopting biometrics, and facial recognition in particular, as a preferred form of identity validation and verification," said Yossi Zekri, CEO of Acuant. "With mobile devices in everyone's pocket, new models of automotive services such as Clutch and Pony Car can automate and streamline their workflows, enable mobile and remote customer authentication and protect their assets. This is all accomplished while providing a modern and fast customer experience."

Clutch chose Acuant's patented technology to authenticate driver's licenses. As part of the verification process, Acuant extracts biometric and alphanumeric data from IDs and applies 50+ forensic tests instantly. Clutch will also perform facial recognition match to validate users. Acuant FRM is as easy as taking a selfie and comparing it to biometric data contained in the government-issued ID. Results are given in seconds, comparing the face biometrics of a selfie to the image on the ID and include a liveness detection test to prevent fraudsters from using static images by ensuring that a live person is in front of the camera.

Pony Car Sharing chose Acuant to verify members during onboarding, automatically capturing and validating identification information. Identity information will then accurately auto-populate the Pony Car Sharing database. This eliminates manual entry, photocopying and paperwork. Pony Car Sharing will also employ Acuant FRM for stronger authentication. Customers using the Pony Car Sharing app can be remotely authenticated and unlock cars with their mobile phones.

About Acuant

Acuant is an identity verification platform that instantly reduces fraud while providing seamless customer experiences. Solutions include intelligent data capture and auto-fill software, identity document authentication, chip and ePassport authentication with PKI, facial recognition software and expert manual review of documents. Human assisted machine learning powers the largest ID library processing 196+ countries monthly and having completed more than 3 billion transactions worldwide. Acuant mitigates risk and meets regulatory requirements such as KYC and AML, while protecting PII. Partners include start-ups, Fortune 500 and FTSE 350 organizations in all industries. For more information, please visit acuantcorp.com

About Clutch

Clutch's vehicle subscription platform provides the automotive industry with an innovative and scalable way to enable vehicle subscription access. Clutch's patent-pending technology creates a new consumer delivery channel by solving the business challenges associated with managing a subscription fleet of vehicles. Clutch's technology is powering flexible subscription access for dealers and OEMs across the United States. Learn more about Clutch at www.driveclutch.com.

About Pony Car Sharing

Pony Car Sharing is Romania's first and largest car sharing service. Offering flexible pricing models, cars are parked on the street where users unlock them with mobile phones and can track them in real time on the app.

