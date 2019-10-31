Acuant Enhances Mobile Image Capture and Liveness Test for the Best Process and Results in Document and Identity Verification

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuant , a leading global provider of identity verification solutions, today announced enhanced image capture and the most robust liveness test that are part of core solutions including Acuant AssureID™ and Acuant Face™ . These fully automated, omnichannel solutions are built to scale and provide answers in less than five seconds.

Acuant now offers the lowest-friction solution for ID capture resulting in a better user experience and higher acceptance rates. Automatic detection of the document type (driver's license, passport, regional ID, etc.) and the geographic region means less steps for the consumer. Improvements also resolve four common issues that correlate to poor results which lead to more false fails and abandonments: cropping, blur, glare and resolution. In auto-correcting these, Acuant image capture ensures the highest-quality image possible prior to ID authentication and biometric facial recognition match.

Acuant Face offers three levels of liveness detection depending on the use case and level of risk. Offering both NIST and iBeta-certified liveness detection, Acuant Face: Enhanced - the most robust solution on the market - engages a liveness test proven to thwart deepfakes and video replay to catch the most sophisticated fraudsters.

"Rising accounts of synthetic identity fraud have underscored the importance of being able to quickly verify customers, especially in a mobile-first world," said Yossi Zekri, Acuant President and CEO. "Our partners rely on us to continuously evolve and keep up with new fraud challenges, such as image spoofing and deepfakes. We strive to deliver what we believe are the most all-encompassing, secure and seamless solutions on the market."

Acuant was recently recognized for the second consecutive year as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's latest "Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration,"1 (Gartner subscription required) published on September 30, 2019.

The Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration states: "Gartner continues to see a significant increase in inquiries related to vendors offering remote identity document verification solutions. Such vendors enable organizations to verify applicants or customers over remote digital channels whereby a passport, driver's license or other form of identification is captured via scanner, webcam or mobile phone camera. It is then assessed for signs of tampering or counterfeit, and then the photo or video of the document is compared to a "selfie" (still photo or short video) taken by the individual submitting the document. The quality of such services depends on numerous factors such as the ability to capture high-quality images of the identity documents and the quality of the "liveness detection."

Customer centric, Acuant solutions are omnichannel to meet customers when and wherever they want to transact. Technology is built to be deployable on mobile SDKS across iOS, Android, HTML and several other operating systems, as well as providing on premise solutions.

Acuant's Trusted Identity Platform provides complete identity verification based on your level of risk so you can build your business with better customers. Powered by AI for the highest speed and accuracy, omnichannel products enable seamless customer experiences to increase conversions in the digital economy. Built to meet scalability, security and compliance needs (KYC, AML & GDPR), Acuant allows businesses to establish trust via identity proofing from any location in seconds. Award-winning products include intelligent data capture, ID authentication and facial recognition match.

Completing more than 6 billion trusted transactions worldwide, partners include Fortune 100, FTSE 350 organizations and start-ups in all industries. For more information please visit http://www.acuant.com.

