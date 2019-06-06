Acuant Executives Share Key Learnings at IDENTITY WEEK 2019

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuant , a leading global provider of identity verification solutions, today announced that three executives will lead presentations at IDENTITY WEEK 2019 in London, United Kingdom. The event is comprised of three shows – Digital:ID, Planet Biometrics and SDW – all focused on the concept of identity.

The company's CEO and President, Yossi Zekri, is hosting a keynote focused on the challenges of establishing identity in the digital economy. The session explores what institutions can employ to thwart bad actors in the digital economy where identity is the new currency. Citing real-world examples and sharing data from the Acuant's Identity Document library – the industry's largest database.

Zekri is joined by key Acuant executives Bruce Ackerman, Executive Vice President of Global Sales, and Paul Townsend, Senior Account Executive, Government Systems, to explore the evolution of identity proofing in a mobile world and strategies to disrupt document fraud.

Session details during IDENTITY WEEK 2019:

Session: Document Authentication, Emerging Concepts

Speaker: Yossi Zekri, Chief Executive Officer and President, Acuant

When: Jun 12 at 10:10 am (GMT+1)

Event: Keynote

Session: Evolution of Omnichannel Identity Proofing: Where are we headed and who is driving the change?

Speaker: Bruce Ackerman, Executive Vice President of Global Sales, Acuant

When: June 11 at 3:35 p.m. (GMT+1)

Event: SDW

Session: Strategies to Disrupt Document Fraud

Speaker: Paul Townsend, Senior Account Executive, Government Systems, Acuant

When: June 11 at 4:15 p.m. (GMT+1)

Event: SDW

Acuant will also be showcasing its award-wining identity proofing platform at Booth #S166. Staff will be on hand to provide demos and demonstrate the power of Acuant's solutions, including: Acuant IDscan­­® (intelligent data capture and auto-fill software), Acuant AssureID™ identity document authentication) -which was recently recognized as a Bronze Winner in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution category by the American Business Awards®, Acuant Face™ (biometric facial recognition match and liveness tests), Acuant Ozone® (ePassport issuance, quality control and authentication) and Acuant Review™ (real time manual inspection of ID images).

About Acuant

Acuant's next gen Identity Platform is powered by AI with human assisted machine learning to reduce fraud while providing a seamless customer experience and increasing conversions in the digital economy. Built to scale and meet KYC, AML and GDPR regulations, Acuant achieved ISO certification and has the industry's highest speed and accuracy rates. Award-winning products include intelligent data capture, ID authentication and facial recognition match. Solutions are omnichannel allowing businesses to establish identities on premise or remotely via the cloud and mobile devices. Completing more than 3 billion trusted transactions worldwide, partners include Fortune 100, FTSE 350 organizations and start-ups in all industries. For more information please visit www.acuant.com.

